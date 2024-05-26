Cartmel Racing Tips: Boombawn the one to beat

Cartmel Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Boombawn was a cosy winner on chasing debut

Sean Og is bidding to build on promise of latest effort

Cartmel Nap - 16:05 - Back Boombawn

Boombawn was a useful handicap hurdler - he won a competitive event at Kempton in March - and he made a pleasing start over fences at Warwick earlier this month, impressing with the accurate round of jumping he put in on his way to a cosy success.

Boombawn won that beginners' chase with much more in hand than the margin of three-quarters of a length might suggest after making smooth headway to jump into a share of the lead at the second last and, as a rangy type, he could still have more to offer in this sphere.

The excellent form of Dan Skelton, who prior to Sunday had sent out five winners from his last ten runners, is also in Boombawn's favour.

Recommended Bet Back Boombawn in the 16:05 at Cartmel SBK 7/4

Cartmel Next Best - 17:45 - Back Sean Og

Sean Og had disappointed a couple of times over hurdles since returning from a winter break but he produced a more encouraging effort from his lower chase mark at Sedgefield 17 days ago.

Sean Og wasn't always fluent but he made headway under pressure from the third last and kept on into second, highlighting his return to form despite being unable to challenge the decisive winner.

That was a much stronger race than the one Sean Og contests here and, although he's on a higher mark over hurdles, he is still fairly treated if able to build on that recent promise.