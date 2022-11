NAP

Wor Verge - 12:30 Carlisle

Wor Verge is clearly in the form of his life this autumn having won his last two starts over this course and distance in good style.

He had plenty in hand when defying a 5 lb rise in the weights on the last occasion, leading on the bridle three out and gradually drawing clear from there to win by six and a half lengths.

The manner of that victory suggests Wor Verge was full value for another 6 lb rise and it probably won't be enough to stop him from completing the hat-trick.

No. 4 Wor Verge EXC 2.62 Trainer: Susan Corbett

Jockey: Dillan Hurst

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

NEXT BEST

Riviere d'Etel - 14:00 Carlisle

Riviere d'Etel was let down by her jumping when filling the runner-up spot in the Fortria Chase at Navan last time, doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length and a half having made a series of mistakes.

She was staying on again after the last and her strength at the finish suggests she is worth another try over this longer trip.

A smart novice last season, Riviere d'Etel is fancied to capitalise on the drop in grade to resume winning ways.

No. 2 Riviere D'etel (Fr) EXC 1.9 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Denis O'Regan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Morning Spirit - 15:00 Carlisle

Morning Spirit shaped as if retaining all his ability after seven months off when sixth at this course last time, keeping on gradually after the last and leaving the impression he'll be sharper for the run.

He has been dropped a little more in the weights since then and is starting to look dangerously well handicapped judged on the pick of his form.

After all, Morning Spirit lines up here from a BHA mark of 127 having gone close off 129 as recently as last December.