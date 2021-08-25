To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Racing at Carlisle
Timeform bring you three to back at Carlisle on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Carlisle on Thursday...

"...could prove difficult to peg back if getting an easy lead..."

Timeform on Kentucky Kitten

Rambuso Creek - 14:40 Carlisle

Rambuso Creek shaped encouragingly when second on his debut at Pontefract three weeks ago, picking up well in the straight to pass the post just a head behind the winner. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and he is open to improvement with that experience under his belt. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for Rambuso Creek to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Grifter - 15:50 Carlisle

Grifter still looked green when second in a novice event at Redcar last month, hanging left under pressure and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length. He now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. After all, it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet, with the step up to seven furlongs also fancied to unlock further progress.

Kentucky Kitten - 17:00 Carlisle

Kentucky Kitten shed his maiden tag at Redcar in July and then ran at least as well in defeat when third at Doncaster last time. He raced clear of the field on the last occasion and stuck to his task well after being headed entering the final furlong, ultimately passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and could prove difficult to peg back if getting an easy lead.


Smart Stat

DETECTIVE - 14:10 Carlisle
£14.81 - Dianne Sayer's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Rambuso Creek @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:40 at Carlisle
Back Grifter @ 3.55/2 in the 15:50 at Carlisle
Back Kentucky Kitten @ 4.57/2 in the 17:00 at Carlisle

Carlisle 26th Aug (6f Nov Stks)

Thursday 26 August, 2.40pm

Rambuso Creek
Milbanke
Roach Power
Breeze Easy
Emperor Caradoc
Ravenglass
Jakks Groove
Matvei Platov
Audit
Another Investment
El Divine
Acklam Gold
Nrgize
Carlisle 26th Aug (7f Nursery)

Thursday 26 August, 3.50pm

Matty Too
Grifter
Makalu
Mackenzie Rose
Bearcardi
Makhan King
Carlisle 26th Aug (1m1f Hcap)

Thursday 26 August, 5.00pm

Maraakiz
Noble Crusade
Kentucky Kitten
Forest Falcon
Broomy Law
Diamondonthehill
