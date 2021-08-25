- Trainer: Kevin Ryan
Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Carlisle on Thursday...
"...could prove difficult to peg back if getting an easy lead..."
Timeform on Kentucky Kitten
Rambuso Creek - 14:40 Carlisle
Rambuso Creek shaped encouragingly when second on his debut at Pontefract three weeks ago, picking up well in the straight to pass the post just a head behind the winner. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and he is open to improvement with that experience under his belt. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for Rambuso Creek to get off the mark at the second attempt.
Grifter still looked green when second in a novice event at Redcar last month, hanging left under pressure and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length. He now makes the switch to nurseries and will command plenty of respect from an opening BHA mark of 75. After all, it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet, with the step up to seven furlongs also fancied to unlock further progress.
Kentucky Kitten - 17:00 Carlisle
Kentucky Kitten shed his maiden tag at Redcar in July and then ran at least as well in defeat when third at Doncaster last time. He raced clear of the field on the last occasion and stuck to his task well after being headed entering the final furlong, ultimately passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and could prove difficult to peg back if getting an easy lead.
Smart Stat
DETECTIVE - 14:10 Carlisle
£14.81 - Dianne Sayer's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
