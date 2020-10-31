Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Baron du Midleton - 13:35 Carlisle

Baron du Midleton showed fairly useful form to win a couple of novice hurdles last season, and this point winner shaped with plenty of encouragement on his chasing debut over two miles at this track last month. That looked a strong race of its type, and he showed plenty to work on, edging into the lead at three out before being headed. The yard won that race with a useful type in 2019 and there should be plenty of improvement to come from Baron de Midleton now.

Imperial Aura - 14:40 Carlisle

This looks a cracking contest and you can make a case for several, but the one who tops the list is Cheltenham Festival winner Imperial Aura, who is fancied to continue the rapid progress he made last season. The form of his latest win could hardly be working out any better, with the runner-up Galvin winning all four of his starts since, and there should be even more to come from Imperial Aura this term. Brewin'upastorm looks an obvious threat back up in trip, while it would be folly to rule out Windsor Avenue, too, who has always been held in high regard.

No. 2 Imperial Aura (Ire) EXC 2.26 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

Onward Route - 16:15 Carlisle

Onward Route ran to a pretty useful level when pulling clear with Tupelo Mississippi - who runs earlier on the card in a novice hurdle - at Newcastle when last seen in March. That form is by far the best on offer in this field and he is taken to strike on his return for new trainer Rebecca Menzies. Last year's debut winner Karl Philippe is open to improvement and may provide the chief threat.