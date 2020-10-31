- Trainer: Kim Bailey
Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Carlisle on Sunday...
"The form of his latest win could hardly be working out any better..."
Timeform on Imperial Aura
Baron du Midleton - 13:35 Carlisle
Baron du Midleton showed fairly useful form to win a couple of novice hurdles last season, and this point winner shaped with plenty of encouragement on his chasing debut over two miles at this track last month. That looked a strong race of its type, and he showed plenty to work on, edging into the lead at three out before being headed. The yard won that race with a useful type in 2019 and there should be plenty of improvement to come from Baron de Midleton now.
Imperial Aura - 14:40 Carlisle
This looks a cracking contest and you can make a case for several, but the one who tops the list is Cheltenham Festival winner Imperial Aura, who is fancied to continue the rapid progress he made last season. The form of his latest win could hardly be working out any better, with the runner-up Galvin winning all four of his starts since, and there should be even more to come from Imperial Aura this term. Brewin'upastorm looks an obvious threat back up in trip, while it would be folly to rule out Windsor Avenue, too, who has always been held in high regard.
Onward Route ran to a pretty useful level when pulling clear with Tupelo Mississippi - who runs earlier on the card in a novice hurdle - at Newcastle when last seen in March. That form is by far the best on offer in this field and he is taken to strike on his return for new trainer Rebecca Menzies. Last year's debut winner Karl Philippe is open to improvement and may provide the chief threat.
Smart Stat
Roll Again - 15:45 Carlisle
£55.50 - Venetia Williams's profit to a £1 level stake with chasers running after a break
Recommended bets
Baron du Midleton - 13:35 Carlisle
Imperial Aura - 14:40 Carlisle
Onward Route - 16:15 Carlisle
Carl 1st Nov (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 1 November, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Alnadam
|Minella Trump
|Chambard
|Rath An Iuir
|Baron De Midleton
|Uptown Harry
Carl 1st Nov (2m4f Listed)Show Hide
Sunday 1 November, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Imperial Aura
|Black Op
|Brewinupastorm
|Sam Brown
|Windsor Avenue
|Ardlethen
Carl 1st Nov (2m1f Stks NHF)Show Hide
Sunday 1 November, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Onward Route
|Karl Philippe
|Geonice
|Warriors Story
|Mauritian Bolt
|Medaki Roc
|Donnas Diva