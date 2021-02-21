Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Word Has It - 12:30 Carlisle

Word Has It ran his best race to date when pulling clear with the potentially smart Pay The Piper at Sedgefield in December, just no extra late on but both he and the winner posting impressive timefigures as they left the remainder for dead. Pay The Piper has gone in again since and, based on that form, this looks a good opportunity for Word Has It to open his account.

No. 8 Word Has It (Ire) EXC 1.73 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Scottish Accent - 13:35 Carlisle

Scottish Accent was unlucky to bump into such a well-handicapped one when second at Sedgefield in December, and he was again unfortunate not to have opened his account when filling the same spot at Newcastle later the same month, going like the best horse at the weights but in the end paying for an overly aggressive ride. He was well held at Musselburgh recently but that run is probably best overlooked given he faced stiff competition for the lead, and he looks worth another chance with the cheekpieces now refitted.

No. 4 Scottish Accent (Ire) EXC 2.06 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 105

Eternally Yours - 14:10 Carlisle

Eternally Yours wasn't at her best in a handful of appearances last season, but she kicked off this campaign by going close in a strong Aintree handicap in December, clearly ready to roll after nine months off as she ran right up to her best, just losing out to one who proved very game on the day. A 4 lb rise for that performance seems fair and another bold showing is surely forthcoming.