Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Racing at Carlisle
Timeform provide three best from Carlisle on Monday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Carlisle on Monday...

" A 4 lb rise for that performance seems fair and another bold showing is surely forthcoming."

Timeform on Eternally Yours

Word Has It - 12:30 Carlisle

Word Has It ran his best race to date when pulling clear with the potentially smart Pay The Piper at Sedgefield in December, just no extra late on but both he and the winner posting impressive timefigures as they left the remainder for dead. Pay The Piper has gone in again since and, based on that form, this looks a good opportunity for Word Has It to open his account.

Scottish Accent - 13:35 Carlisle

Scottish Accent was unlucky to bump into such a well-handicapped one when second at Sedgefield in December, and he was again unfortunate not to have opened his account when filling the same spot at Newcastle later the same month, going like the best horse at the weights but in the end paying for an overly aggressive ride. He was well held at Musselburgh recently but that run is probably best overlooked given he faced stiff competition for the lead, and he looks worth another chance with the cheekpieces now refitted.

Eternally Yours - 14:10 Carlisle

Eternally Yours wasn't at her best in a handful of appearances last season, but she kicked off this campaign by going close in a strong Aintree handicap in December, clearly ready to roll after nine months off as she ran right up to her best, just losing out to one who proved very game on the day. A 4 lb rise for that performance seems fair and another bold showing is surely forthcoming.

Smart Stat

GRIMM STAR - 15:10 Carlisle
21% - Dr Richard Newland's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f

Recommended bets

Word Has It - 12:30 Carlisle
Scottish Accent - 13:35 Carlisle
Eternally Yours - 14:10 Carlisle

Monday 22 February, 12.30pm

Word Has It
Im So Busy
Miss Tara Moss
Without Conviction
Alqamar
Native Choice
Bavington Bob
Stowaway John
Our Elsie
First Illusion
Royal Rank
Feetronie De Kervi
Monday 22 February, 1.35pm

Scottish Accent
Central Flame
Westend Theatre
Mill Race King
Trongate
Ryalex
Final Reminder
Shaughnessy
Monday 22 February, 2.10pm

Eternally Yours
Overcourt
Teescomponents Lad
Minella Trump
Prince Kayf
Better Getalong
Multellie
