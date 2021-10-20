- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 122
Carlisle Racing Tips: Present Chief is likely to progress further
Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Carlisle on Thursday.
"Present Chief shaped with plenty of promise when third on his chasing debut at Worcester last month, giving every indication that he’ll win races over fences."
NAP: Present Chief is a chaser to follow
Present Chief - 15:40 Carlisle
Present Chief shaped with plenty of promise when third on his chasing debut at Worcester last month, giving every indication that he'll win races over fences. He was beaten just a length and a half and, somewhat surprisingly, the handicapper has dropped him to a BHA mark of 122 on the back of that effort.
Still only a seven-year-old, Present Chief is likely to improve for the run - both in terms of experience and fitness - and another bold bid is expected in what looks an interesting race of its type.
NEXT BEST: On Springs can have a big say
On Springs showed improved form when fourth on his handicap debut at Hereford in March, plugging on in the straight to pass the post over eight lengths behind the winner. He lines up from the same mark here, but the booking of Luca Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, should help him to get more competitive.
The application of first-time cheekpieces could also work in favour of On Springs and he is worth another chance to get off the mark.
EACH-WAY: Ashoka can shake up rivals
Ashoka returned from a year off with back-to-back victories in 2019, demonstrating that he goes well fresh. He needs to bounce back from a couple of below-par efforts last season, but the break since should have done him good and he looks potentially well treated now back over hurdles.
After all, he is rated 15 lb lower in this sphere than when registering his last win over fences, so it could be worth giving him a chance at an attractive price.
Recommended bets
Carlisle 21st Oct (2m1f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 21 October, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Itsnotyouitsme
|Onehundredpercent
|Joie De Vivre
|Quinta Do Mar
|Hello Judge
|Frightened Rabbit
|Red Missile
|The Navigator
|Ashoka
Carlisle 21st Oct (3m2f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 21 October, 3.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Present Chief
|Speak Of The Devil
|Event Of Sivola
|Oscar Montel
|Generator City
|Mance Rayder
|Louis Vac Pouch
|Lough Derg Farmer
Carlisle 21st Oct (2m4f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 21 October, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Raddle And Hum
|Elusive Red
|Be The Difference
|Rickety Gate
|Contrebasse
|On Springs
|Kiss My Face
|You Some Boy
|Ballycrystal
|Coral Blue
|On We Go
|Amma Lord
|Pistol
|Kittys Cove