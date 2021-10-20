To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Carlisle Racing Tips: Present Chief is likely to progress further

Racing at Carlisle
Timeform's Adam Houghton has cast his eye over Thursday's card at Carlisle

Timeform's Adam Houghton recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Carlisle on Thursday.

"Present Chief shaped with plenty of promise when third on his chasing debut at Worcester last month, giving every indication that he’ll win races over fences."

NAP: Present Chief is a chaser to follow

Present Chief - 15:40 Carlisle

Present Chief shaped with plenty of promise when third on his chasing debut at Worcester last month, giving every indication that he'll win races over fences. He was beaten just a length and a half and, somewhat surprisingly, the handicapper has dropped him to a BHA mark of 122 on the back of that effort.

Still only a seven-year-old, Present Chief is likely to improve for the run - both in terms of experience and fitness - and another bold bid is expected in what looks an interesting race of its type.

NEXT BEST: On Springs can have a big say

On Springs - 16:50 Carlisle

On Springs showed improved form when fourth on his handicap debut at Hereford in March, plugging on in the straight to pass the post over eight lengths behind the winner. He lines up from the same mark here, but the booking of Luca Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, should help him to get more competitive.

The application of first-time cheekpieces could also work in favour of On Springs and he is worth another chance to get off the mark.

EACH-WAY: Ashoka can shake up rivals

Ashoka - 15:05 Carlisle

Ashoka returned from a year off with back-to-back victories in 2019, demonstrating that he goes well fresh. He needs to bounce back from a couple of below-par efforts last season, but the break since should have done him good and he looks potentially well treated now back over hurdles.

After all, he is rated 15 lb lower in this sphere than when registering his last win over fences, so it could be worth giving him a chance at an attractive price.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Present Chief @ 3.02/1 in the 15:40 Carlisle
Next Best - Back On Springs @ 7.06/1 in the 16:50 Carlisle
Each-Way - Back Ashoka @ 11.010/1 in the 15:05 Carlisle

