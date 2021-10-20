Carlisle Racing Tips: Present Chief is likely to progress further

NAP: Present Chief is a chaser to follow

Present Chief - 15:40 Carlisle

Present Chief shaped with plenty of promise when third on his chasing debut at Worcester last month, giving every indication that he'll win races over fences. He was beaten just a length and a half and, somewhat surprisingly, the handicapper has dropped him to a BHA mark of 122 on the back of that effort.

Still only a seven-year-old, Present Chief is likely to improve for the run - both in terms of experience and fitness - and another bold bid is expected in what looks an interesting race of its type.

No. 2 Present Chief (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 122

NEXT BEST: On Springs can have a big say

On Springs - 16:50 Carlisle

On Springs showed improved form when fourth on his handicap debut at Hereford in March, plugging on in the straight to pass the post over eight lengths behind the winner. He lines up from the same mark here, but the booking of Luca Morgan, who is good value for his 5 lb claim, should help him to get more competitive.

The application of first-time cheekpieces could also work in favour of On Springs and he is worth another chance to get off the mark.

No. 3 On Springs (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 99

EACH-WAY: Ashoka can shake up rivals

Ashoka - 15:05 Carlisle

Ashoka returned from a year off with back-to-back victories in 2019, demonstrating that he goes well fresh. He needs to bounce back from a couple of below-par efforts last season, but the break since should have done him good and he looks potentially well treated now back over hurdles.

After all, he is rated 15 lb lower in this sphere than when registering his last win over fences, so it could be worth giving him a chance at an attractive price.