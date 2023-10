A Carlisle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Carlisle NAP - 16:10 - Back Kilbrainy

No. 8 Kilbrainy (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 100

Kilbrainy could hardly have looked in better shape beforehand and he produced a career-best effort to open his account over two and a half miles at Kelso 11 days ago, looking a cut above his rivals for much of the way and easily drawing clear after jumping the last.

The conditions of that race mean he is able to race from the same mark now and he should take plenty of stopping if in the same form, with this drop back in trip not expected to pose a problem.

Carlisle Next Best - 13:50 - Back Nells Son

No. 3 Nells Son SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 130

This looks a good race but Nells Son is fancied to make a winning return back over fences.

He made a more than satisfactory start over fences on his return at Ayr last season and didn't shape too badly next time, but connections decided to pull up stumps on his chasing campaign and revert him back to hurdles afterwards, where he fared better than the result on a couple of occasions.

Nells Son remains with potential back over fences and he makes his return off a career-low mark.

Carlisle Each Way - 13:20 - Back Diamond State

No. 8 Diamond State (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Patrick Wadge

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 107

An open handicap hurdle but, with the Lucinda Russell yard in such good form at present, preference is for Diamond State, who lost his way over fences last season, but has since undergone a breathing operation and also has a good record when fresh.

He has fallen down the weights and will be competitive from this mark if anywhere near back to his best.