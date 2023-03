NAP

Imperial Alex - 15:00 Carlisle

Imperial Alex was well beaten on his first three starts over hurdles, but he was well backed, and produced a much improved display to open his account on handicap debut at Warwick last month, as expected well suited by a step up in trip and leaving the impression he has plenty more to offer.

You could have called him the winner some way out that day, always travelling well and only doing what was required in the closing stages. Imperial Alex had plenty more in hand than the official margin suggests and he can make light of a 5 lb rise.

No. 4 Imperial Alex (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 91

NEXT BEST

Lord du Mesnil - 15:35 Carlisle

Lord du Mesnil is a thorough stayer who acts well on heavy ground so conditions should be perfect for him. Admittedly, he arrives with a bit to prove, having run a below-par race at Warwick last time, but he represents a yard in form, and this is also a drop in class.

He is also 4 lb below his last winning mark and he ran well on his sole start at this track when runner-up over hurdles. Lord du Mesnil should have too much for these now stepping into veterans' company for the first time and he seems sure to launch a bold bid.