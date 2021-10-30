Carlisle Racing Tips: Hill Sixteen interesting on stable debut

NAP: Sandy can work his magic

Hill Sixteen - 16:10 Carlisle

Hill Sixteen made a mockery of his mark on debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies last season when bolting up by 46 lengths at Ffos Las in November and connections exploited his lower hurdles mark at Newbury just nine days later.

However, he failed to complete on his next three starts before getting back on track at Newton Abbot in May. That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and it certainly seemed to aid him. Hill Sixteen changed hands for £39,000 later that month and has joined a shrewd yard that do well with new recruits. He will likely be ready for his first run and looks on a handy enough mark judged on the pick of his form last season, so makes a fair bit of appeal in a race where his class could tell.

No. 1 Hill Sixteen SBK 15/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 135

NEXT BEST: Another for Bailey?

Espoir de Romay - 15:00 Carlisle

Kim Bailey won this with a progressive type in Imperial Aura 12 months ago and in the shape of Espoir de Romay he has a similar type.

He looked a good prospect when landing the odds on his chasing debut at Huntingdon on his reappearance last season and found only an ultra-progressive sort too good on his next start. He proved himself every bit as well handicapped as expected when again landing prohibitive odds on handicap debut at Leicester and he was still two and a half lengths in front when crumpling on landing in a Grade 1 at Aintree when last seen. Espoir de Romay was rated as winning that race and he looks the type that will progress again as a second-season chaser. Big chance.

No. 2 Espoir De Romay (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Philippe the chasing type

Karl Philippe - 13:50 Carlisle

This looks a cracking novices' handicap chase with plenty of potential on show, but Karl Philippe very much looks a chaser and looks very interesting now switched to this sphere.

He won both of his starts in bumpers but hit the crossbar on his first two starts over hurdles, albeit bumping into a couple of useful rivals. He made it third time lucky in just an ordinary novice at Exeter and started favourite for the EBF Final at Sandown on his next start. Clearly, he didn't give his running on that occasion, and underperformed when last seen at Carlisle. There is reason to think much better is expected from this well-made sort now sent chasing, though, and he represents a yard in form.