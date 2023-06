NAP

Carlisle - 16:53 - Back Purple Martini

No. 5 (5) Purple Martini EXC 1.05 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 64

Purple Martini showed improved form to get her head back in front at Musselburgh last month, only winning by three quarters of a length but looking value for extra having idled late on. She is 4 lb higher in the weights today, but the form has worked out so well in her subsequent absence that she still looks a long way ahead of the handicapper. For context, the pair who chased Purple Martini home have won three times each in recent weeks, so she is very hard to oppose as she tries to make it three wins from her last four starts.

NEXT BEST

Carlisle - 14:20 - Back Project Geofin

No. 5 (10) Project Geofin EXC 1.05 Trainer: Geoff Oldroyd

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Project Geofin shaped with plenty of encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on his debut at Beverley last month, especially as he was on the back foot from the start having missed the break in a strongly-run race. Beaten four and a quarter lengths at the line, he finished with running left and that is proving a strong piece of form (winner and third both won next time). Sure to improve now up in trip and with a run under his belt, Project Geofin should mount a bold bid to get off the mark at the second attempt.

EACH-WAY

Carlisle - 17:27 - Back Royal Prospect

No. 10 (3) Royal Prospect (Ire) EXC 1.05 Trainer: Lawrence Mullaney

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 8

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 56

Royal Prospect looked rusty when finishing sixth on his return to action at Redcar a few weeks ago, never really threatening to land a blow from rear, albeit he was only three lengths behind the winner at the line. He is likely to be closer to form with that outing under his belt and it's easy to make the case for him from a handicapping viewpoint. After all, he lines up today from a 1 lb lower mark than when winning over this course and distance in August last year, his third success from seven starts at Carlisle.