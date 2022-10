NAP

Good Risk At All - 15:05 Carlisle

Good Risk At All showed a high level of form in bumpers and went close in a couple of races which worked out well before bolting up in heavy ground at Ascot in February. That was his first start beyond two miles and he relished it, winning with any amount in hand and recording an excellent timefigure in the process. He narrowly missed the cut in the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival and tried his hand in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree when last seen but he underperformed. Good Risk At All is a horse that remains with plenty of potential, though, and is fully expected to get back on the up for a yard that continue to impress.

No. 3 Good Risk At All (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 137

NEXT BEST

Iron Bridge - 13:25 Carlisle

Iron Bridge overcame inexperience to make a winning debut in a bumper for Damian Murphy and was snapped up by these connections afterwards. He was given a confident ride when making a winning start over hurdles at Ffos Las on debut for this yard 12 months ago and completed a simple task when following up at Worcester in April. He looks a good prospect, one who looks set to relish now switched to fences, especially from what looks a lenient mark on handicap debut.

No. 10 Iron Bridge (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 125

EACH WAY

Secret Reprieve - 15:40 Carlisle

Secret Reprieve burst on to the scene when winning the Welsh National last year and he has only raced twice since. He faced a tough task attempting to follow up his Welsh National success after a year off and he ran a shocker in the Grand National Trial at Haydock when last seen. However, he remains with potential as a stayer, still relatively lightly raced for his age, and he reappears just 3 lb higher than his Welsh National win.