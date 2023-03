NAP

Duke of Deception - 16:45 Carlisle

Duke of Deception has shown improved form since switched to fences and fitted with cheekpieces, building on his previous promise when opening his account in this sphere at Musselburgh last month.

That wasn't a strong race, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner of his success, leading on the bridle three from home and drawing clear from there on in. A subsequent 2 lb rise in the weights looks very lenient indeed and he holds excellent claims of following up.

No. 7 Duke Of Deception (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 102

NEXT BEST

Largy Shark - 13:50 Carlisle

Largy Shark didn't progress as expected in bumpers having shown plenty of ability on his debut, but he looked a good prospect when making a winning start over hurdles at Ayr in November, racing wide throughout and getting the job done with a fair bit in hand.

He had the race sewn up approaching the last before quickening away in style and, while his absence since is a slight concern, he should have plenty more to offer.