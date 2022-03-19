- Trainer: Brian Ellison
Carlisle Racing Tips: Crowning moment for The King of May
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Carlisle on Sunday.
"The King of May ran right up to his best when finding one too good at Sedgefield last time, proving no match for the winner but keeping on well to pull clear of the rest."
NAP: King could be hard to beat
The King of May - 16:00 Carlisle
The King of May ran right up to his best when finding one too good at Sedgefield last time, proving no match for the winner but keeping on well to pull clear of the rest. He is 1 lb lower in the weights here and it's interesting that this will be his first trip to Carlisle since making a winning chasing debut at the track in October 2019. He has developed into a solid operator at this level in the interim and it's hard to find a reason why he shouldn't go well again.
NEXT BEST: Stick with Uncle Alastair
Uncle Alastair - 14:55 Carlisle
Uncle Alastair is very lightly raced for his age, suggesting he hasn't been the easiest horse to train. He seems to be taking his racing better this season, though, finishing second in both his starts during the winter to show that he still retains plenty of ability. The return to three miles today will be very much in his favour and he looks sure to give another good account now back in a handicap from a workable mark.
EACH-WAY: Penpal has plenty in his favour
Penpal produced his best performance for a while when finishing fourth over this course and distance three weeks ago, travelling strongly for a long way before weakening on the run-in to pass the post five lengths behind the winner. That was a big step in the right direction and hopefully he can build on that run today. The handicapper has given him a big chance and there is little doubt he has the ability to win a race of this nature when everything falls right.
Carlisle 20th Mar (3m Hcap Chs)
Sunday 20 March, 2.55pm
Carlisle 20th Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)
Sunday 20 March, 4.00pm
Carlisle 20th Mar (2m1f Hcap Hrd)
Sunday 20 March, 4.35pm
