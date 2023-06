NAP

Carlisle - 15:20 - Back Albegrey

No. 8 (9) Albegrey SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 72

Albegrey returned from nine months off with a convincing victory over this course and distance last week, drawing clear late on having gone through the race with notable ease. That was a career-best effort to win by five lengths and a 5 lb penalty probably won't be enough to prevent Albegrey from following up if arriving in the same sort of form after just nine days off.

NEXT BEST

Carlisle - 16:20 - Back Dream Harder

No. 2 (10) Dream Harder (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 85

Dream Harder again shaped well when filling the runner-up spot at York last time and the winner, Kihavah, gave the form a boost when completing the four-timer at Ayr on Saturday. Only 1 lb higher in the weights today, Dream Harder has been a model of consistency since joining the Ian Williams stable and another big run seems assured under Ben Curtis, who is trying to win this race for the third year in a row.

EACH-WAY

Carlisle - 15:50 - Back Vaccine

No. 14 (16) Vaccine (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 78

Vaccine ran another solid race when finishing third on his latest outing at Pontefract, keeping on well with cheekpieces refitted. He still hasn't won a race since making the switch to handicaps, but a BHA mark of 78 is workable judged on the balance of his form and today could be the day for him to finally resume winning ways if ready to go after eight weeks off.