Timeform's guide to the Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire

15:40 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV3

1. Astro King (Daniel & Claire Kubler/ Richard Kingscote)

Good buy by connections, finishing second in the John Smith's Cup in July before bagging a nice prize back at York at the Ebor meeting. Should give his running but will require a high-class handicap performance to defy a mark of 107.

2. Saga (John & Thady Gosden/ Ryan Moore)

Underlined what a talented sort he is on his day when narrowly denied in a 17-runner C&D handicap on 2000 Guineas day. Respectable efforts at listed level on his 2 outings since and these big-field handicaps do seem to bring out the best in him.

3. Tyrrhenian Sea (Roger Varian/ Aidan Keeley (3))

Smart gelding who was 3¼ lengths second of 8 to Lord North in Winter Derby at Lingfield (1¼m, AW) in February but not seen since a disappointing run at Kempton in April when said to have bled.

4. Major Partnership (Saeed bin Suroor/ Pat Dobbs)

Scored cosily at Nottingham (8.3f) in June and creditable efforts on his next 2 outings. Does need to shrug off a very disappointing run at Ascot 3 weeks ago, though.

5. Bopedro (David O'Meara/ Daniel Tudhope)

Won 9-runner handicap on the July Course in August and shaped better than the result when ninth of 17 in 7f Leopardstown handicap 3 weeks ago. Back up in trip.

6. Haunted Dream (Ed Dunlop/ Morgan Cole (5))

Enhanced good AW strike rate when scoring at Chelmsford in April and has since posted a string of cracking efforts in strong turf handicaps, including 2¼ lengths third of 14 to Astro King at York last month. Morgan Cole takes a handy 5 lb off.

7. Epic Poet (Freddie & Martyn Meade/ George Wood)

Smart performer for Jean-Claude Rouget in France but failed to beat a rival in 2 outings in quick succession for new yard this summer. This stable/jockey combination has tasted success in this before but he has plenty to prove at present.

8. Eagle's Way (Sir Mark Prescott/ Luke Morris)

Most progressive last summer, winning all 4 starts, and even better form in defeat this time round, faring easily best of those who raced prominently when fourth of 14 to Dual Identity in 1¼m Sandown handicap 4 weeks ago. On the shortlist.

No. 8 (24) Eagle's Way SBK 14/1 EXC 36 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 99

9. Killybegs Warrior (Charlie Johnston/ James Doyle)

Won a 1¼m handicap on the July Course this summer and arrives on the back of creditable fourths in competitive events at York (Astro King, Oviedo and Haunted Dream ahead of him) at the Curragh on his last 2 outings.

10. Oviedo (Edward Bethell/ Callum Rodriguez)

Landed the Zetland Gold Cup at Redcar (1¼m, good) in May and recorded another good effort in a competitive event when second to Astro King (Haunted Dream third and Killybegs Warrior fourth) at the York Ebor meeting last month. This 3-y-o could yet have a bigger performance in him.

11. Akhu Najla (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Lightly-raced 4-y-o who showed he retains all his ability after an absence when fourth of 9 at Ascot (1m) in July but he went backwards from that effort at York last month. Needs to get back on the up in first-time blinkers.

12. Liberty Lane (Karl Burke/ Clifford Lee)

Smart and improved performance back from an 8-week break when edging out Sonny Liston (pair clear) in a 15-runner 1m handicap at Doncaster on St Leger day. The way he rallied after being headed suggests this slightly longer trip could suit. Respected under a 4 lb penalty.

No. 12 (22) Liberty Lane (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 28 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 101

13. Eilean Dubh (Karl Burke/ Jack Kearney (5))

Back to winning ways in first-time tongue tie at Hamilton (1m) in July but he's been held in big-field handicaps at Glorious Goodwood and the York Ebor meeting on his last 2 outings.

14. Paradias (Alan King/ Rossa Ryan)

Took his form to a new level when landing 9-runner handicap at Sandown (1¼m) on second run back in June. Has shaped as though still in top form on all 3 outings since, 1½m just stretching his stamina last time.

15. Dual Identity (William Knight/ Marco Ghiani)

Third to Majestic (first home on his side) in this last year and arrives in form again after an impressive win at Sandown 4 weeks ago. Has to enter the reckoning despite an 8 lb rise.

16. Stay Well (Hughie Morrison/ Kieran Shoemark)

Arrives on the back of creditable in-frame efforts at Windsor (11.5f) and Sandown (1¼m) on his last 2 outings but losing run goes back nearly 2 years and others are preferred for win purposes again.

17. Dutch Decoy (Charlie Johnston/ Neil Callan)

Five-time 7f/1m winner in 2022 and went in on the July Course here this summer. Creditable efforts at Glorious Goodwood and the York Ebor meeting on his next 2 outings but needs to shrug off a lesser run at Doncaster a fortnight ago.

18. Graignes (George Baker/ Charles Bishop)

Won back to back over 1¼m this summer and has remained in form since, placing for the third start running when second of 12 in a Racing League event at Southwell 17 days ago. Has the hood he wore for the first time at Southwell combined with a refitted tongue tie.

19. Merlin The Wizard (Harry & Roger Charlton/ Hector Crouch)

Progressive, making it 3 wins in his last 4 starts when seeing off 8 rivals in a 1m handicap on the July Course here (good to firm) 7 week ago. Looks to have been saved for this since and one of 2 strong contenders for his stable.

No. 19 (34) Merlin The Wizard SBK 14/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 96

20. Storm Catcher (Simon Pearce/ Shane Foley)

Three AW wins this year, the latest at Newcastle (1¼m) at the end of August. His Ascot third in July shows he's also capable on turf but his wins have all been achieved on artificial surfaces.

21. Terwada (Ed Walker/ Tom Marquand)

Has quickly reached a useful level, winning Nottingham novice in June and following up in a handicap on the July Course here 4 weeks later (both 1m). Not disgraced when sixth of 19 in a Heritage Handicap at York since and that experience of a big-field handicap should hold him in good stead here.

22. Arqoob (William Jarvis/ Kaiya Fraser (5))

Hurdle winner for Lucy Wadham in the spring and has recorded a couple of creditable efforts back on the Flat having returned to the care of William Jarvis. On a competitive mark.

23. Greek Order (Harry & Roger Charlton/ Oisin Murphy)

Well-bred Kingman colt who is very much getting his act together now, bolting up in a 1¼m Newbury handicap under Oisin Murphy last month. The second won next time and even a 10 lb rise for that could prove lenient with further progress likely.

No. 23 (25) Greek Order SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 95

24. Thunder Ball (Paul & Oliver Cole/ Mohammed Lyes Tabti (5))

Off the mark in 7f Newbury novice in May and backed that up when a fine fourth in the Britannia at Royal Ascot. Back from a poor run on the July Course here when first past the post (demoted to second) at Goodwood (1m, soft) 4 weeks ago. Stable won this in 2020.

25. Majestic (Jack Channon/ Benoit de la Sayette)

Won this last year and plenty of creditable efforts in defeat this time round. Freshened up since finishing fourth in a Racing League handicap in mid-August and capable of making a bold bid to defend his crown.

No. 25 (29) Majestic (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 89

26. Bluelight Bay (Eve Johnson Houghton/ Saffie Osborne)

Fairly useful form last year and improved when accounting for 6 rivals in a 1m Salisbury handicap in June. Creditable in-frame efforts at Sandown and Ascot but will need to improve for the slightly longer trip to be a major contender under Saffie Osborne.

27. Faylaq (Jim Goldie/ William Pyle (5))

Now 26 runs since his last win in 2019 but he has run with credit to be placed on 5 of his 6 starts since joining Jim Goldie. Has been plying his trade over longer trips but Nanton did likewise before placing 3 times in this for the yard a few years ago.

28. Thundering (Kevin Ryan/ Jimmy Quinn)

Bounced back from a couple of poor runs to take advantage of his falling mark at Ayr (1¼m) last week. Shouldered with a 4 lb penalty in a much stronger race now and hardly an obvious one to follow up.

29. Carolus Magnus (Michael & David Easterby/ James Sullivan)

Fairly useful winner for Andrew Balding. Some promise for new yard this year, albeit latest Wolverhampton effort was disappointing. Others are more obvious.

30. Geremia (Jim Goldie/ George Rooke)

Two wins over 13f this year but tends to start slowly and will likely need the leaders to go off too hard if he's to get involved over this shorter trip.

31. Zozimus (David O'Meara/ Aiden Brookes (5))

One win from 24 starts but arrives on the back of good runner-up efforts over 1m at Beverley and Haydock this month. This is a much stronger race but still not discounted.

32. Sayf Al Dawla (Peter Chapple-Hyam/ Greg Cheyne)

Progressive in 2021 and, having attracted support, returned from a long absence as good as ever to land an 11-runner event at Sandown (1¼m) in July. Not so good at Newbury last week, though.

33. Crack Shot (Ed Walker/ Georgia Dobie (3))

Has a largely progressive profile, making it second time lucky in handicaps when seeing off a fellow 3-y-o at Newbury (1m, good to firm) last month. Likely has more to offer.

34. Wildfell (Peter Chapple-Hyam/ John Egan)

Highly progressive since joining this stable, winning first 4 starts this year. Improved further when a close second in 17-runner event at Glorious Goodwood (1m, soft) in August but he was beaten by more than the longer trip when always in rear over 1¼m at Doncaster recently. 4 lb out of weights.

35. Botas (Non Runner)

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

Highly competitive as usual but Greek Order still stands out. It's all come together for this 3-y-o lately and his demolition of a next-time-out winner at Newbury suggests he could still be well treated after even a 10 lb rise. His stablemate Merlin The Wizard and recent Doncaster winner Liberty Lane are other interesting contenders among the 3-y-os, while Majestic, who is bidding to become the first back-to-back winner for over 50 years, and Eagle's Way may fare best of the older brigade.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Greek Order

2. Merlin The Wizard

3. Liberty Lane