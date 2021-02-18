Build your £50 Cheltenham Pot: Betfair's in-house tipping competition

This weekend marks the second week of our our fantastic Cheltenham Festival offer. By betting £20 on the Exchange each Saturday, we'll give you a £10 free bet for the Festival. (T&Cs apply - click for details)

To help you navigate you and build your pot, Betfair's Neil Hubbard and Nathan Joyes and Timeform's Andy Asquith will be selecting their best picks across UK and Irish racing.

Nathan's banking on Deutsch & Bellamy

After a Saturday full of all-weather meetings, it feels good to be looking at the jumps and I'm looking at a couple of outsiders this Saturday.

First and foremost, I'd be very surprised if Achille's price holds at 10/1. Having been off the track for 427 days, Venetia Williams' horse only finished half a length behind Swinley Chase hopeful Notachance, and was noticeably staying on, beating some very tidy rivals too.

The 11-year-old has gone up in the weights, but I don't think that will stop a yard flourishing at present. I won't go all guns blazing, but £5 each-way at 10/1 is very much of interest to me. Grab it whilst you can.

Good Man Pat hasn't delivered in a while, but this is certainly his time of year. The eight-year-old enjoyed a win at Bangor in February 2018 after a disappointing performance at Ascot as favourite, before winning at Plumpton in February 2019 after a pre-run the month before after a 268 day break.

In a stop start campaign last year, Good Man Pat's form at the beginning of 2020 can be forgiven and after returning from another lengthy absence in October, he's edged ever closer to a victory.

His second last time out at Newbury in tough conditions behind a Paul Nicholls horse was rather pleasing on the eye and he'll relish similar conditions on Saturday.

I love a promising jockey booking, and Tom Bellamy is certainly that. With a double at Sandown on Thursday against a couple of horses aiming for the Festival itself, Alan King may have the answer in a highly competitive field.

With five places up for grabs, there's certainly some value to be had with Good Man Pat at 9/1.

Neil's nibbling at the value

Lethal Lunch was a winner at this track on his last start, over 1m under Adam Kirby, and the partnership can land back-to-back course wins. The form of that previous victory was boosted when the runner-up won next time and while he drops back to 7f here that won't be an issue for a horse that has recorded 4 of his 6 career wins over the trip.

He's nudged up 1lb for his win last time but has won off this revised mark before, which also came over this trip and on an all-weather surface. On the face of it his wide draw is a small worry but he's likely to be held up and there looks to be plenty of pace drawn inside him meaning his jockey should be able to find a nice position without much worry.

It's two from Andy this week...

There is plenty of rain forecast in and around Haydock so the Grand National Trial is likely to be run in attritional conditions. One of the most interesting runners is Enqarde, who has made a positive impression in four starts for Dr Richard Newland and looked way ahead of his mark when winning a handicap at Ascot last time on just his second start over fences in Britain (was a winner in France).

Enqarde was strong in the betting and showed much improved form to beat a couple of rivals who arrived at the top of their game, in command from the second last and staying on well in soft ground thereafter.

The handicapper has raised him 8lb for that win, which is fair, and he looks very interesting at the bottom of the weights switched to a left-handed track (sometimes jumped left at Ascot). The longer trip is an unknown, but he represents a yard that know the time of day, and he has plenty of form in testing conditions in his native France.

It looks an up-to-scratch renewal of the Swinley Chase and Jerrysback rightly heads the market following his eye-catching reappearance over shorter at Ascot last month. However, at bigger odds, I'm willing to give another chance to Hill Sixteen, who looked a long way ahead of his mark when winning by 48 lengths on his first start for Nigel Twiston-Davies at Ffos Las in November.

He followed up - in gutsy fashion - from a 3 lb lower mark back over hurdles at Newbury nine days later, but left the impression those two runs had taken a big physical toll on him when never looking comfortable in the Tommy Whittle at Haydock last time.

Hill Sixteen has been freshened up since and should relish likely testing conditions at Ascot on Saturday. He goes in a first-time tongue tie, and remains fairly handicapped.

