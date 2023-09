A Brighton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Brighton NAP - 16:15 - Back Uncle Dick

No. 8 (5) Uncle Dick SBK 10/11 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Eve Johnson Houghton

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 59

Uncle Dick is bidding for a third course-and-distance success in the space of a month and lines up from the same mark as when winning in comfortable fashion here last week, staying on well from rear to land the spoils by three lengths.

The sounder surface today won't hold any fears for Uncle Dick and there is no reason why he shouldn't give another good account for the in-form Eve Johnson Houghton stable (75% of horses running to form).

Brighton Next Best - 14:30 - Back Harry The Haggler

No. 1 (2) Harry The Haggler (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Harry The Haggler proved at least as good as ever when last seen filling the runner-up spot in a handicap at Wolverhampton, finding one too good for the fourth time in eight starts this year.

That form comfortably sets the standard now back in a maiden and it looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain the breakthrough victory his consistency deserves.

Brighton Each-Way - 16:45 - Back Iconic Knight

No. 1 (11) Iconic Knight (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: John Flint

Jockey: William Cox

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

Iconic Knight ran his best race since joining John Flint (formerly trained by Tony Carroll) when filling the runner-up spot at Salisbury on Friday, showing more than enough to suggest his turn could be near.

He was beaten just half a length at the line and it bears repeating that he's still on a 5 lb lower mark than when gaining his most recent success in August last year.