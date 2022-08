NAP: Platinum Prince the one to beat

Platinum Prince - 16:20 Brighton

Platinum Prince does have his quirks, but he is consistent nonetheless, and he ran up to his best when capitalising on a lower turf mark at Nottingham last time.

He went with plenty of zest, albeit a little too keen in the early stages, making a rapid move into contention around two furlongs out and readily drew clear of his rivals. Platinum Prince is now 3 lb higher in the weights, but he stands out somewhat in this field, and is fancied to record his third win of the year.

No. 2 (5) Platinum Prince SBK 5/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Anna Gibson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST: Sly Madam arrives in rude health

Sly Madam - 15:50 Brighton

Sly Madam is having a fantastic year, already a a three-time winner with two of those victories coming at this course, and shaped as though she was still in top form when runner-up at Salisbury last time.

She did well to finish as close as she did all things considering, awkward leaving the stalls and not getting the clearest of runs, while also meeting trouble when attempting to make her challenge a furlong out. Sly Madam is 3 lb higher now but is in a lesser race and she seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 1 (3) Sly Madam SBK 11/5 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Sheena West

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 69

EACH WAY: Michaels Choice can bounce back

Michaels Choice - 14:45 Brighton

Michaels Choice has recorded both of his wins this year over this trip at Salisbury and for whatever reason he failed to run his race over this course and distance last time.

However, that run was too bad to be true and he is clearly better than that, so he is worth chancing to bounce back to form with the visor back on.