NAP: Giselles Izzy is the one to beat

Giselles Izzy - 13:35 Brighton

Giselles Izzy showed improved form when filling the runner-up spot at Lingfield last week, staying on well to pass the post just a nose behind the winner.

That was her first start on turf and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer after just five career starts in total.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround after just eight days off, but it goes without saying that Giselles Izzy is potentially well treated from the same mark if arriving in top form.

No. 7 (8) Giselles Izzy (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: John Best & Karen Jewell

Jockey: John Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 54

NEXT BEST: Think Trigger fancied to strike

Think Trigger - 14:45 Brighton

Think Trigger shaped with plenty of promise when last seen finishing third on his handicap debut at Kempton in January, running on well to be beaten only two lengths.

That was a career-best effort and there should be more to come from him now stepping up in trip to a mile and a quarter.

Think Trigger is clearly capable of winning races from a BHA mark of 56 and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark if ready to go after four months off.

No. 1 (8) Think Trigger (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 56

EACH-WAY: Batchelor Boy can build on recent win

Batchelor Boy - 14:10 Brighton

Batchelor Boy has a very good record at Brighton with three wins, the latest of which came over six furlongs here four weeks ago.

He was produced to lead inside the final two furlongs and from there he showed a good attitude to hold off the chasing pack by a nose.

This will be tougher following a 3-lb rise in the weights, but Batchelor Boy remains on a good mark judged on the pick of his form. After all, he lines up here from a BHA mark of 73 having won off 77 back in June 2020.