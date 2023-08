A Brighton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Brighton NAP - 15:50 - Back Cryptos Dream

No. 8 (5) Cryptos Dream (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Jack Jones

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 45

Cryptos Dream was gambled on and made a promising start for Jack Jones when a running-on fourth at Windsor eight days ago, shaping better than the bare result having been forced wide when making her challenge.

That was an encouraging effort and she is taken to get her breakthrough success here having been dropped a 1 lb since and with this longer trip looking a big plus.

Brighton NEXT BEST - 16:25 - Back Heer's Sadie

No. 5 (8) Heer's Sadie SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Julia Feilden

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 52

Heer's Sadie is building up a good record at Brighton, winning back-to-back handicaps over seven furlongs in the last couple of months and running creditably in her hat-trick bid over the same course and distance 12 days ago.

That wasn't a bad race for the grade and the third has boosted the form since, so she remains of interest moving back up in trip