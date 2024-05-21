Brighton Racing Tips: Cogsworth can follow up

A Brighton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Cogsworth unexposed at the trip

Otago can resume winning ways

Brighton Nap - 14:50 - Back Cogsworth

Cogsworth was having just his second start at seven furlongs when opening his account at Chelmsford earlier this month, displaying a willing attitude in the closing stages and that form looks solid for the grade. He may have more to offer at this trip and looks well placed to follow up from a 4 lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Cogsworth in the 14:50 Brighton SBK 6/4

Brighton Next Best - 15:20 - Back Otago

Otago ran better than for a while when collared on the line by Uncle Dick at this course earlier in the month and, with the drop back in trip likely to suit him better than his old rival, he's selected to reverse the form and come out on top over a course and distance he has won three times at.