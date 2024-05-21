Brighton Racing Tips: Cogsworth can follow up
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Brighton on Tuesday.
A Brighton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Cogsworth unexposed at the trip
Otago can resume winning ways
Brighton Nap - 14:50 - Back Cogsworth
Cogsworth
- J: Silvestre De Sousa
- T: Chris Dwyer
- F: 706-97421
Cogsworth was having just his second start at seven furlongs when opening his account at Chelmsford earlier this month, displaying a willing attitude in the closing stages and that form looks solid for the grade. He may have more to offer at this trip and looks well placed to follow up from a 4 lb higher mark.
Brighton Next Best - 15:20 - Back Otago
Otago
- J: Charlie Bennett
- T: Jim Boyle
- F: 33871-952
Otago ran better than for a while when collared on the line by Uncle Dick at this course earlier in the month and, with the drop back in trip likely to suit him better than his old rival, he's selected to reverse the form and come out on top over a course and distance he has won three times at.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
