Brigadier Gerard Stakes

19:25 Sandown, Thursday

Live on Racing TV

1. Lord Glitters (David O'Meara/ Danny Tudhope)

At the veteran stage now but showed he's still very smart by winning the Group 2 Singspiel Stakes at Meydan in February for the second year running. Only sixth in the Jebel Hatta there last time and is vulnerable here under a 5 lb penalty for his Singspiel success.

2. Mostahdaf (John & Thady Gosden/ Jim Crowley)

Went from strength to strength as a three-year-old last season, with his only defeat coming in the St James's Palace Stakes. He looked even better when running out a ready winner of the Gordon Richards Stakes over this course and distance on his return and he can defy a penalty.

No. 2 (6) Mostahdaf (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

3. Addeybb (William Haggas/ Tom Marquand)

Top-notch operator who was runner-up in the Eclipse here before disappointing in the Champion Stakes (did too much too soon). Goes well fresh, so looks a big player.

4. Bay Bridge (Sir Michael Stoute/ Ryan Moore)

Highly progressive last season, winning all four starts, including a listed event at Newmarket when last seen six months ago. Exciting prospect for this season and should play a part on his return.

5. Dubai Future (Saeed Bin Suroor/ Pat Cosgrave)

Smart operator who has held his form since landing a listed event at Meydan in January but will need to find a bit more if he's to make a successful return from a couple of months off.

6. Passion And Glory (Saeed Bin Suroor/ Dougie Costello)

Smart on his day and produced easily his best effort of the year when fifth in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan a couple of months ago. Looks out of his depth in this, however.