Breeders' Cup Tips: Three to back on the opening night at Del Mar

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor

The juveniles take centre stage on the first day of the Breeders' Cup, with 'Future Stars Friday' opening proceedings at Del Mar.

The first Breeders' Cup race is the Juvenile Turf Sprint and it would be something of a surprise were the home team to take this one, with the visitors dominating in terms of numbers.

Seven of the 12-strong team are trained in Europe, with Aidan O'Brien's Whistlejacket the pick of them where Timeform ratings are concerned.

His draw in seven should be fine and he has plenty of tactical speed to negotiate the tight Del Mar track.

However, I'm taking Japan to overwhelm the European masses with the unbeaten Ecoro Sieg.

This son of Twirling Candy has looked pretty special in his two starts to date, and though it's hard to know exactly how his form stacks up, the fact that he broke the juvenile track record at Nakayama on his second start suggests he's going to be more than match for this field.

Recommended Bet Back Ecoro Sieg in the 21:45 Del Mar SBK 4/1

I'm taking Japan to come out on top in the Juvenile Fillies too courtesy of the well-bred daughter of American Pharoah, American Bikini.

She shaped as if better for the experience when second on debut in June but made no mistake next time, cruising home seven lengths clear in maiden company.

However, it was her last start that marks her out as a real contender in this company.

She took on the colts in a conditions event at Chukyo and was in command from an early stage before coming home nearly three lengths to the good.

The bare form of that does leave her with a bit to find here, but she has a forward-going running style that's perfectly suited to this track and this is one of the weaker fields that this race has seen in recent years.

Ryan Moore in the saddle is also a big plus for her chances.

Of the home team, Godolphin's Immersive may emerge as the biggest threat.

She's won all three starts to date and is bred for the job, being by Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Nyquist.

Recommended Bet Back American Bikini in the 22:25 Del Mar SBK 4/1

He'll go off favourite, but there's loads to like about the way East Avenue has gone about things in his two starts to date and I make him my bet of the night in the Juvenile.

Brendan Walsh's imposing son of Medaglia d'Oro bolted up on debut at Ellis Park in August before immediately being fast-tracked into Grade 1 company at Keeneland last time in the Breeders' Futurity.

He dominated that field from the front and widened in the home straight while barely coming off the bridle.

He will have other pace to contend with in here, but a swift break from the inside stall should ensure he's got the lead going into the first turn and hopefully jockey Tyler Gaffalione can control things from that point onwards.

Bob Baffert is always to be feared in this race, and he saddles a trio in an attempt to win the contest for a record sixth time.

The unbeaten Gaming may be the pick of the three that Baffert saddles, with the ever-dangerous Irad Ortiz taking over in the saddle for the first time.

Chad Brown also has a strong contender in the shape of Chancer McPatrick, but this late runner will need them to go very hard up front if he's to mow them down late on.