Society to upset short-priced favourite

Live In The Dream too speedy for the locals

Unexposed Baffert sprinter to take the finale

No. 7 (7) Society (Usa) Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen, USA

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Last year's winner Goodnight Olive is warm order to retain her crown in the Filly & Mare Sprint, but she's far from unbeatable and I'm going to take her on at what is a short enough price.

Her chance is also complicate somewhat by a tricky draw on the rail and Irad Ortiz will have his work cut out to get her away from the kickback with all the speed horses to her outside.

It's one of those speed horses that make most appeal, Steve Asmussen's Society, who is lightning quick on her day and has been beaten just once over this 7f trip.

That came when returning from a layoff behind Goodnight Olive at Keeneland back in the spring, where she was pinned down on the rail and facing pressure to her outside.

Society has drawn much better this time and should be in the clear on the outside, either tracking the pace or going on to make the running.

The Santa Anita dirt track will also play more kindly to her speed than Keeneland and I can see her being tough to catch as the field head into the home straight.

No. 5 (5) Live In The Dream (Ire) Trainer: Adam West

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Speaking of horses who are lightning quick, there are very few sprinters in the world who can match Live In The Dream's early pace, and I'm taking him to make all in the Turf Sprint and give his trainer Adam West another big day in the sun.

A surprise winner of the Nunthorpe at York in August, this former handicapper took none other than Highfield Princess out of her comfort zone that day before coming home a length ahead of that very smart mare.

This race was the immediate target in the aftermath of that York win and the shrewd trainer has left no stone unturned, sending Live In The Dream over to Keeneland for a prep race in the 5.5f Woodford last month.

The four-year-old gelding blazed the trail as usual and had everything in trouble entering the straight, only to falter in the last half furlong or so, eventually finishing fourth.

Back down to a bare 5f, and on a track that will be rattling fast, there's every chance nothing will get to the son Prince Of Lir this time.

No. 7 (7) Speed Boat Beach (Usa) Trainer: Bob Baffert, USA

Jockey: Mike E. Smith

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Elite Power will be all the rage in the final Breeders' Cup race of the meeting, the Sprint, and on form he's very much the one to beat.

However, he does tend to come from off the pace and I'm not sure this Santa Anita dirt track is the ideal place for one with his running style.

He's looked mustard on the deeper east coast tracks, but he's now shipping across the country and will have to reel in some exceptionally quick animals.

The fastest of them all could well be Bob Baffert's lightly raced three-year-old Speed Boat Beach, who is making just his third dirt start and arguably shaped best when second to Dr Schivel over this C&D last time.

The selection was returning from a ten-month layoff there, and had a wider trip than the winner, but was still coming back at him towards the finish.

I expect him to be much sharper this time around and I can see Mike Smith putting him straight on the lead from stall seven.

There's plenty more to come from this unexposed sort and he rates my best bet on the card.

