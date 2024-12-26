Boxing Day Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Rachael Blackmore Boxing Day Superboost

Potters Charm cost £105,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole outing in points and he looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut under Rules in a bumper at Ffos Las on his sole start last season, running to a high level for a newcomer.

He hasn't put a foot wrong since moving over hurdles this season, either, comfortably beating a couple of next-time-out winners on his debut in this sphere at Worcester and raising his game further when winning his last two starts at Cheltenham.

His performance in the Grade 2 Hyde Novices' Hurdle last time marked him out as one of the best from Britain seen in this division, his hurdling much tidier than previously and he went with plenty of zest throughout. Potters Charm easily moved clear in the closing stages and there should be even more to come - he still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating.

He drops back to two miles for this challenge, but he's a strong traveller who doesn't lack speed, so hopefully it won't be a problem, and he sets a high standard on form regardless - he's at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and also carries the Horse In Focus Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Potters Charm in the 13:05 Aintree SBK 7/4

The Jukebox Man developed into a smart novice hurdler last season, winning a couple of times at Ffos Las and he went on to finish placed three times in Grade 1 company.

His future was always going to lie over fences though - he's a tall, good-topped gelding - and he made the perfect start in this sphere when winning the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury last month, having the run of the race to some extent but there was still plenty to like about the way he went about things.

The Jukebox Man jumped well in the main, always travelling well and looking in control jumping two from home. He was shaken up on the run-in, always doing enough despite hanging to his left a little, and he seems sure to improve for that initial experience.

He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag for that performance, will be suited by this step up to three miles, and can confirm himself one of the best novice chasers in Britain now moving up in grade - he is at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and still has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating, signifying he's open to further improvement.

Recommended Bet Back The Jukebox Man in the 13:20 Kempton SBK 1/1

It is set to be the biggest field in the King George VI Chase since Kauto Star's fourth win in the race back in 2009 and it certainly has a competitive and open look to it.

Timeform top-rated Spillane's Tower looks the one to beat, though, following his excellent return behind the very promising Fact To File in the John Durkan at Punchestown last month.

He developed into a smart novice last season, winning three times, notably a Grade 1 event at Fairyhouse over two and a half miles and another Grade 1 over three miles at the Punchestown Festival. Spillane's Tower improved in the region of 10lb when runner-up in the John Durkan, though, and also shaped as though he's ready for a return to three miles.

That is the best form on offer in the King George and three miles round Kempton should be tailormade for him. He is a horse who is yet to reach the ceiling of his ability - he has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating - and is fancied to give trainer James Joseph Mangan one of his biggest successes to date.

Recommended Bet Back Spillane's Tower in the 14:30 Kempton SBK 10/3

