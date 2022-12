Four selections from our tipster this Boxing Day

Eldorado Allen looks overpriced in King George

Art Approval is worth chancing as the outsider of the field

Walford's charge is yet to kick Into Overdrive

Boxing Day 2021 could have been my mic drop moment of last season. I tipped up three horses in the same number of races. Tornado Flyer in the King George, tick. Jacamar in the Novices' Handicap Chase at Kempton, tick. Empire Steel was my final play of the day and I thought all my stars had aligned as the grey entered the home straight at Wetherby hard on the bridle. Yet my Icarus moment came when Empire Steel fell at the fourth last looking the most likely winner.

It was a near perfect Boxing Day and I'm attempting to rewrite my perceived wrong this time around by tipping in the same three contests.

I'm starting with the race that foiled me last season in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase over 3m at 13:35 where I'm siding with two.

This is a good renewal of this contest with plenty of talented horses on show for all we don't have Ahoy Senor who is instead, taking in the King George as his preferred option.

The trends for this race suggest siding with a seven-year-old, rated 142-147 who races prominently. Coming into this race on the back of two or three runs is ideal and a horse should have won or placed last time out. The race to focus on for a latest outing is the Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle so it makes sense that a one-month turnaround time is optimal.

My main play in this race is Into Overdrive who is available at 7.06/1 which looks a very fair price. Mark Walford's seven-year-old ran a cracker in the Rehearsal Chase last time out where he was only beaten one length behind L'Homme Presse. Of course, that was a huge effort for Venetia Williams's runner to win giving away that amount of weight but Into Overdrive did little wrong.

In fact, Into Overdrive actually improved his form in defeat when missing out on bringing up a five-timer. He was outpaced from four out but stayed on well and has subsequently been given a 4lb rise for that run.

I think he's a very smart horse and a big prize such as this is well within his compass off this mark if he continues his current form.

Into Overdrive is my main play but I must also have an each-way saver on Zanza who is too big for me at 15.014/1.

My main reason for having him as a second selection and not first is that I'm slightly concerned his hold up running style may not suit Wetherby as it tends to favour those up with the pace. It's tricky to make up ground unless jumping perfectly in the home straight, as Empire Steel showed when making a mistake in his pursuit to move into contention last year.

However, Zanza is still worth another shot to back up his impressive win from last time out. That was his second start in blinkers which have rejuvenated him.

He's been given a 10lb rise for his success in the Sir Peter O'Sullevan Memorial Handicap Chase at Newbury which is fair given his demolition job.

He ticks almost all the trends so must be included for an each-way play.

Allen is once again overlooked

The showpiece event on Boxing Day is always the Grade 1 King George VI Chase over 3m at 14:30. . There are more declared runners than many were anticipating which is the first positive and the second is just how competitive this year's renewal is.

Of course, Paul Nicholls has a very strong hand in the race with three runners but there is only one in here who I think represents value with their current price and that's Eldorado Allen who is available at 26.025/1.

Backing a horse each-way can essentially mean you're throwing away half of that bet if you don't think the horse can win. However, for all I think Bravemansgame is the horse to beat in the race, I still don't think I'm chucking the win part of my each-way bet in the bin with Eldorado Allen.

I, along with many others, have continued to underestimate this horse yet he keeps performing. Eldorado Allen still goes under the radar to a large extent but you merely have to take bias out of the equation and look at the form he's already shown this season.

He finished second behind Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall by just 3 ½ lengths. He then finished second again, this time behind Protektorat in the Betfair Chase. Admittedly, it must be acknowledged that A Plus Tard disappointed in that race, Frodon wasn't fancied and Bristol De Mai is getting on.

However, Eldorado Allen has become a consistent performer you can rely on.

Instead of people giving Eldorado Allen credit for his performances, they use him as a stick to beat those who finish around him.

That example is perfectly shown with Bravemansgame where people undermined his Charlie Hall win because he put no extra distance between himself and Eldorado Allen in the home straight.

Whatever take you may have on that line, no one can now say that Eldorado Allen is priced up accordingly at 26.025/1 when Bravemansgame is a mere 3.259/4.

Eldorado Allen has run well at Kempton previously and he's the each-way play for me.

Art gets the nod of Approval

One of the most competitive races of the day comes in the 0-140 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over 2m4 1/2f at 15:05.

The trends found me the winner of this contest last year so I'm hoping they will serve me well again this time around.

They show that it's worth siding with a six-year-old, rated 123-125 or 137 who is likely to be ridden with restraint. Coming into this race on the back of two or three runs in a season is ideal and a horse should have run well in a novices' limited handicap chase last time out. A two-to-five-week turnaround time is optimal.

These trends have landed me on the outsider of the field with Art Approval who is available at 17.016/1.

He's not the easiest to make a compelling case for however, I think he remains well treated and is likely to come good at some point in a race that will suit him such as this.

I'm hoping that Fergal O'Brien is sticking with him over fences for a reason as he hasn't proven the most natural of jumpers so far. But neither did Jacamar before he won this race in 2021.

Art Approval is just 3lb above his last winning mark which came over hurdles in a hugely competitive handicap at Cheltenham in November 2021. He lost his way last season subsequently and that theme has continued to a large extent over fences so far also.

However, he's back down the handicap as a result and he is also being fitted with cheekpieces for the first-time in this country.

This race tends to go to horses who take a lead and I think this drop back down in trip will also suit him.

So, for all this is very much a leftfield selection as the outsider of the field, I think he has a very similar profile to Jacamar coming into this race and he's a fair each-way play for me.