Big Winners on Betfair: Customer scoops nearly £13k from £1 bet

Betfair customer wins £12,752 from a £1 stake

All three selections more than halved in price

Passion strolls to success in Ireland to land huge payout

A brave Betfair customer included three 20/121.00+ selections in a £1 each-way treble on Monday, only to see them all crash in price before coming home first to win the punter a cool £12,752

With Royal Ascot just around the corner the punter backed three horses at 25/126.00, 22/123.00 and 20/121.00 in an each-way treble with the total stake for the bet costing just £2!

First up was Nancy P, whose early 25/126.00 price tumbled down to 10/111.00 at the off in Lingfield's opening 1m4f handicap at 14:00.

Given an excellent ride by Dylan Hogan, Nancy P was always prominent before racing clear towards the line, giving our cusomer a great start to the potentially life-changing bet.

The second winner of the three provided a bit more drama as at one stage it looked like Berry Edge would be an unlucky loser in Carlisle's 1m1f handicap at 16:55.

But after being short of room in the closing stages Phil Dennis eventually found daylight and the 6yo gelding picked up in taking fashion to lead close home, returning an SP of just 9/110.00.

If our brave punter was nervous going in to the final leg of the treble then they needn't have been as Paidi's Passion - backed from 20/121.00 in the morning to 9/110.00 at the off - was always going well at the ahead of affairs in Roscommon's 3m1f handicap chase at 17:48, before storming clear up the home straight to win going away by five lengths.

At first glance it might look like our winning customer just struck lucky, but was it more than that? All three selections more than halved in price from when the bet was struck to the time of the off. Did the punter spot something others didn't?

Whatever it was, we take our hat off to you, and we wish you very well as you enjoy your near £13k winnings.