NAP

Beverley - 16:55 - Back Zinc White

No. 2 (2) Zinc White (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 92

Zinc White was down the field in the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting last time, but it's far too soon to be writing him off after just one bad run. He is better judged on the form he showed when easily winning his previous start at Chester, his first run for Ian Williams after 19 months off. That was a very promising start to life with Williams and Zinc White is worth another chance to build on it now back on softer ground and with his sights lowered.

NEXT BEST

Beverley - 16:20 - Back Insolente

No. 4 (2) Insolente SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 57

Insolente showed a good attitude to finally get off the mark over this course and distance in May and her two subsequent runs have also been full of promise despite ending in defeat. She was beaten less than two lengths when finishing fourth back here last time and that is proving strong form (winner and third both won next time). 1 lb lower in the weights today, Insolente remains one to be positive about now taking on older horses for the first time in a handicap.

EACH-WAY

Beverley - 15:45 - Back Latin Five

No. 7 (12) Latin Five (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 52

Latin Five ran another solid race when finishing a close-up third at Musselburgh last month, staying on well having been sandwiched between the pair who beat him. He seems to be working his way back to top form and is worth another chance to end his losing run, stretching back to his course-and-distance victory from a 9 lb lower mark nearly 12 months ago.