NAP

Beverley - 16:15 - Back Westernesse

Westernesse was consistent but failed to win for Dermot Weld in Ireland and was picked up by current connections for 52,000 guineas. He was well supported to make a winning start at Wetherby in April and again on his next start before making the breakthrough at Pontefract last month.

He beat two next-time-out winners on that occasion and caught the eye upped in trip at York last time, a slow start putting him on the backfoot and also leaving him further back than ideal at a track where it can be hard to make up ground. Westernesse stayed on well in the closing stages, though, suggesting he is still on a good mark, and he is unexposed at this sort of trip. This is an easier assignment and he remains a horse to keep on the right side.

NEXT BEST

Beverley - 15:45 - Back Isle of Wolves

Admittedly, Isle of Wolves hasn't got the most compelling strike rate, his last win coming nearly three years ago, but his consistency this year is hard to argue with, and he wasn't seen to best effect in first-time blinkers over a similar trip at Wolverhampton three weeks ago.

He would have benefited from a stronger gallop that day, but made good headway out wide in the straight, staying on well to the line, and he faces an easier task now returned to turf. This mark remains workable and he can deservedly get his head back in front.