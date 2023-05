NAP

Beverley - 15:10 - Back Ugo Gregory

No. 10 (2) Ugo Gregory SBK 4/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 65

Ugo Gregory is on a lengthy losing run - hasn't won since October 2021 - but he is a regular at this track, and also has three course and distance wins to his name.

He pulled clear of the remainder with a next-time-out winner two starts back and he ran respectably without quite matching that form on his latest start. Both of those runs came over the extended mile at this course, but he is equally effective at this shorter trip and, he remains a horse to be interested in now 15 lb below his last winning mark.

NEXT BEST

Beverley - 16:10 - Back Shaladar

No. 1 (1) Shaladar (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Shaladar enjoyed a good time of it in handicaps last season, winning three times in all, and he has performed with credit in a couple of starts so far this year.

He was easy to back on his reappearance in heavy ground at Redcar but found only one rival too good and he ran to a similar level in a competitive handicap at Hamilton 17 days ago and that form is working out well, with the second and third both winning next time. Shaladar races from the same mark now and is pitched into a lesser handicap, so he is worth backing to resume winning ways.