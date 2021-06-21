To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Beverley Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Horse racing at Beverley
Timeform pick out the best bets at Beverley

Timeform highlight three horses to side with at Beverley on Tuesday.

"...he still looks well treated after a 2 lb rise in the weights..."

Timeform on Fossos

Mr Coalville - 13:15 Beverley

Mr Coalville shaped a lot better than the bare result when runner-up over course and distance last week as he was finding plenty for pressure and was in with every chance when his rider dislocated a shoulder. He was understandably without much assistance from the saddle after that untimely injury and was beaten four and three-quarter lengths, but that was a promising performance under the circumstances and he can get off the mark here.

Majalaat - 15:30 Beverley

Majalaat attracted support on his first start for Rebecca Menzies at Haydock earlier this month and he ran well to finish runner-up, bumping into a rival who had been rated much higher in his prime. It was encouraging how Majalaat pulled a long way clear of the third, though, so a 2 lb rise in the weights might underestimate him, particularly as he could have more to offer for this yard.

Fossos - 17:15 Beverley

Fossos didn't show a lot of promise last year but he has been a different proposition this season and has run well on both outings, finishing third at Thirsk and then runner-up at Catterick. He pulled four lengths clear of the third when only beaten a neck at Catterick, so he still looks well treated after a 2 lb rise in the weights.

Smart Stat

De Mazzaro - 14:20 Beverley
21% - Tristan Davidson's strike rate with horses running over 10f+

Recommended bets

Back Mr Coalville @ 2.89/5 in the 13:15 at Beverley
Back Majalaat @ 4.57/2 in the 15:30 at Beverley
Back Fossos @ 3.814/5 in the 17:15 at Beverley

