- Trainer: Amy Murphy
- Jockey: Stefano Cherchi
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Beverley Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight three horses to side with at Beverley on Tuesday.
"...he still looks well treated after a 2 lb rise in the weights..."
Timeform on Fossos
Mr Coalville shaped a lot better than the bare result when runner-up over course and distance last week as he was finding plenty for pressure and was in with every chance when his rider dislocated a shoulder. He was understandably without much assistance from the saddle after that untimely injury and was beaten four and three-quarter lengths, but that was a promising performance under the circumstances and he can get off the mark here.
Majalaat attracted support on his first start for Rebecca Menzies at Haydock earlier this month and he ran well to finish runner-up, bumping into a rival who had been rated much higher in his prime. It was encouraging how Majalaat pulled a long way clear of the third, though, so a 2 lb rise in the weights might underestimate him, particularly as he could have more to offer for this yard.
Fossos didn't show a lot of promise last year but he has been a different proposition this season and has run well on both outings, finishing third at Thirsk and then runner-up at Catterick. He pulled four lengths clear of the third when only beaten a neck at Catterick, so he still looks well treated after a 2 lb rise in the weights.
Smart Stat
De Mazzaro - 14:20 Beverley
21% - Tristan Davidson's strike rate with horses running over 10f+
Recommended bets
Beverley 22nd Jun (7f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 June, 1.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mr Coalville
|Power Of Beauty
|Subjective Value
|Dark Moon Rising
|Ribaldry
|Perseption
|Pretty Mahra
|Prophesise
Beverley 22nd Jun (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 June, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Regal Mirage
|Puckle
|Majalaat
|Wheres Jeff
|Just Hiss
|Zihaam
|Music Seeker
|Ventura Gold
Beverley 22nd Jun (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 June, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fossos
|Marve
|Show Yourself
|Shes A Deva
|Blissful Song
|Amazing Anna
|Lady Of Desire
|Mollys Brother
|Krystal Maze