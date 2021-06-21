Beverley Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Mr Coalville - 13:15 Beverley

Mr Coalville shaped a lot better than the bare result when runner-up over course and distance last week as he was finding plenty for pressure and was in with every chance when his rider dislocated a shoulder. He was understandably without much assistance from the saddle after that untimely injury and was beaten four and three-quarter lengths, but that was a promising performance under the circumstances and he can get off the mark here.

No. 2 (5) Mr Coalville (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Stefano Cherchi

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Majalaat - 15:30 Beverley

Majalaat attracted support on his first start for Rebecca Menzies at Haydock earlier this month and he ran well to finish runner-up, bumping into a rival who had been rated much higher in his prime. It was encouraging how Majalaat pulled a long way clear of the third, though, so a 2 lb rise in the weights might underestimate him, particularly as he could have more to offer for this yard.

No. 4 (8) Majalaat (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 74

Fossos - 17:15 Beverley

Fossos didn't show a lot of promise last year but he has been a different proposition this season and has run well on both outings, finishing third at Thirsk and then runner-up at Catterick. He pulled four lengths clear of the third when only beaten a neck at Catterick, so he still looks well treated after a 2 lb rise in the weights.