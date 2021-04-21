Beverley Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Buniann - 14:10 Beverley

All four of Buniann's wins have come over five furlongs on the all-weather at Newcastle and he proved better than ever for the latest of them last month. For one reason or another he wasn't in the same form there last time, and is yet to win on turf, but he is equally as effective on it, particularly on fast ground. He therefore makes a fair bit of appeal from his 6 lb lower turf mark from what should be a good draw in stall 4.

Ghost Rider - 14:40 Beverley

Ghost Rider easily won a couple of minor events at Southwell and Newcastle earlier in the year and, given the impression he made on his latest win, it wasn't a surprise that connections decided step him up into listed company last time. Ghost Rider ran creditably, but just wasn't up to the task at this early stage of his career, while his stamina for a mile also isn't assured. The drop back to seven furlongs at a track where prominent runners are often seen to good effect should see him in a better light and an opening mark of 86 could underestimate him.

Sword Beach - 16:25 Beverley

Sword Beach remains with just one win to his name, and that came in a minor event on his final start in 2019. However, judged by his reappearance run at Leicester earlier this month, he is up to winning races from this mark. He won his duel with the long-time leader only to be swamped by two coming from much further back in what was just a modestly-run race, but Sword Beach hails from a yard whose runners are coming on a fair bit for a run, and that should have put an edge on him.