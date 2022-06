NAP: Myristica well-in under a penalty

Myristica - 15:15 Beverley

Myristica attracted support and just about proved better than ever when resuming winning ways at Ripon last week, looking in rude health as she did so, travelling powerfully and looking the winner from some way out. She goes particularly well at Ripon, but the manner of that success makes her look well treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty, and she will be very hard to beat if in the same form in a race which doesn't look any more competitive.

No. 1 (3) Myristica (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 84

NEXT BEST: Proud Archi can come on for latest run

Proud Archi - 14:45 Beverley

This looks an open handicap but Proud Archi, who was second in this last year, should be back to his best after fading late on behind Saisons d'Or here four weeks ago. A wide run into the straight on that occasion didn't help his chances and that showed in the finish, but he should be spot on now, and another bold bid is expected at a track where he goes particularly well at (four-time course and distance winner).

No. 5 (7) Proud Archi (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 66

EACH-WAY: Termonator continues to fall in the weights

Termonator - 16:15 Beverley

Termonator needs to be forgiven his last couple of runs, and the losing run he is on is mounting up, but as a result he has fallen to an attractive mark, and there are reasons to think a better performance is forthcoming. He was also ridden by an amateur jockey who was having her first ride under Rules last time, while the Grant Tuer yard is in much better form now, so he may bounce back with a good apprentice booked.