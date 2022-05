NAP: Mr Zee must enter calculations

Mr Zee - 16:48 Beverley

Mr Zee ran well after seven months off when third at Leicester last time, travelling strongly at the head of affairs before his effort petered out in the final furlong.

He was still beaten just a length and it will be no surprise if he comes forward with that first run of the season under his belt.

A BHA mark of 57 is unlikely to prove beyond him judged on the balance of his form and this front-runner seems sure to go well again from a handy draw in stall 1, with the booking of Marco Ghiani also catching the eye on the rider's first trip to Beverley.

No. 5 (1) Mr Zee (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Michael Blake

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

NEXT BEST: Stanley Snugfit has solid claims

Stanley Snugfit - 13:40 Beverley

Stanley Snugfit shaped better than the bare result when last seen finishing fourth at Thirsk, doing well to be beaten less than three lengths after racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal.

He won in decisive fashion on his previous start at Redcar, showing improved form to land the spoils by around four lengths.

Stanley Snugfit is clearly thriving for his new stable and there is no reason why he shouldn't remain competitive from a BHA mark of 55.

No. 6 (6) Stanley Snugfit SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Oisin McSweeney

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

EACH-WAY: Give Jet Set Go a chance

Jet Set Go - 14:10 Beverley

Jet Set Go is still a maiden after 13 starts, but she has plenty of form in the book to suggest she is up to winning races from a BHA mark of 53.

After all, she was beaten just a head on last season's reappearance at Nottingham and that run came off 61.

This 0-55 handicap is the weakest race she has contested in her career up to this point and her first outing of the season is probably the best time to catch her.