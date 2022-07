NAP: Melody King is coming to himself

Melody King - 16:20 Beverley

Melody King was a two-time winner last year and he appears to be working himself back to form following a slow start to this season.

He is now 3 lb below his last winning mark and ran his most encouraging race of the year when hitting the frame at Nottingham last time.

Melody King did easily the best of those who were ridden more patiently, settling better than he had the time before back at five furlongs, and it is worth noting that he hit top form around this time last year, so he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.

No. 3 (9) Melody King (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 69

NEXT BEST: Emily Post can bounce back

Emily Post - 17:26 Beverley

Emily Post is a lightly-raced filly who showed why she was so well backed for her handicap debut when opening her account at the second attempt in this sphere at Carlisle last month.

She looked a filly well ahead of her mark on that occasion, quickening clear of her opposition in the style of one who has much more to offer, therefore it may be worth forgiving her for her latest run at Doncaster.

Emily Post was once again well found in the market, and had beaten the winner on her previous start, but was ridden much more aggressively, doing too much too soon and ultimately paying for it in the finish. In the hope she is ridden with more restraint now, she can prove herself still competitively weighted.

EACH WAY: Poet's Vision can improve on handicap debut

Poet's Vision - 15:10 Beverley

This looks a competitive nursery, but Poet's Vision has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and appears to have been handed a lenient enough opening mark.

He has progressed with each start so far, showing a lot more than previously at Thirsk last month, starting at 80/1 but getting much closer to the principals this time while also leaving the impression he has got more to offer.

Poet's Vision was given a considerate ride, making steady progress from two furlongs out but never in a position to challenge. He shapes as though he will relish this step up to seven furlongs now and, though a wide draw isn't ideal, Poet's Vision is expected to be even more competitive now.