NAP: Kitsune Power holds sound claims

Kitsune Power - 14:05 Beverley

Kitsune Power has shown improved form this season following a gelding operation, recording wins at Leicester and Nottingham and very much catching the eye in a competitive handicap at Goodwood last time.

He left the impression that he would have gone very close if he had handled the track better, hanging to his right around two furlongs out which caused interference to some of his rivals, before suffering his own bout of trouble in-running when short of room on multiple occasions after.

The manner in which Kitsune Power finished off his race to finish second behind one who was well handicapped on his jumps form means that he will remains of interest, despite being put up 4 lb for that effort, and he should benefit from this step up in trip.

No. 2 (3) Kitsune Power (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 91

NEXT BEST: A Majestic bet

Majestic - 13:30 Beverley

Majestic is easily the least exposed of these and is of interest now making his handicap debut following an impressive win at Pontefract this month.

He started his career in a bumper, but is bred for the Flat, and justified good support to open his account, travelling well and responding well to pressure in the straight to stretch five and a half lengths clear.

That was a weak race, but Majestic was value for more than the winning margin, and remains with more potential than most. He has been handed a good draw and has more to recommend him that most.

No. 1 (4) Majestic (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

EACH WAY: Ainsdale can come on for stable debut

Ainsdale - 14:40 Beverley

Ainsdale is a smart sprinter at his best - he was only beaten a neck in the Temple Stakes last season - and he made an encouraging start for Julie Camacho in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June.

That was over six furlongs and he was beaten seven lengths, but he left the impression he would come forward for that outing, and the winner is a most exciting type. Ainsdale has been ridden prominently in the past and with no pace to the side of him, he has the opportunity to go forward back at the minimum trip at a track where it often favours horses who race close to the pace over sprint distances. He has the potential to go close.