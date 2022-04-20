- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Ben Curtis
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 78
Beverley Racing Tips: Expect fireworks from Evocative Spark
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Beverley on Thursday.
"Evocative Spark produced a career best when returning from six months off over this course and distance last week, sticking to his task well to be beaten just half a length."
NAP: Stick with Evocative Spark
Evocative Spark - 14:30 Beverley
Evocative Spark produced a career best when returning from six months off over this course and distance last week, sticking to his task well to be beaten just half a length. That was also his first start for the George Boughey stable (formerly trained by Hugo Palmer) and it was a run which could arguably be marked up given that he was up with the strong pace throughout. Crucially, Evocative Spark can line up from the same mark here and he looks to hold obvious claims if arriving in the same sort of form.
NEXT BEST: Autumn Festival is one to follow
Autumn Festival - 15:05 Beverley
Autumn Festival has taken his form up a notch since being gelded and making the switch to handicaps. After getting off the mark at Redcar at the beginning of this month, he then ran to a similar level in defeat when filling the runner-up spot at Pontefract last time, briefly going clear a furlong out (hit a low of 1.09 in-running) before being collared in the final 50 yards. The drop back to seven furlongs here won't be an issue and the thriving Autumn Festival remains one to keep on the right side from a BHA mark of 65.
EACH-WAY: Course specialist Casilli in the mix
Casilli was a standing dish at Beverley in 2021, winning three times to take her overall tally at the track to four. A BHA mark of 77 will demand more if she is going to add to her haul this season, but it's worth remembering how impressive she was when registering her latest victory from 4 lb lower here in August, drawing clear in the final furlong to win by two lengths. She also won on last season's reappearance, so another bold bid seems assured now returning from seven months off under regular rider Joanna Mason.
Beverley 21st Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 21 April, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Evocative Spark
|Ana Gold
|Im A Gambler
|Matty Too
|Animato
Beverley 21st Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 21 April, 3.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Roxzoff
|Autumn Festival
|Golden Sands
|The Smull
|Chelsea Annie
|Albegrey
|Siraju
|Qwicken
|Force Eleven
Beverley 21st Apr (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 21 April, 4.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carter Cowboy
|Visibility
|Casilli
|Arranmore
|Poets Dawn
|Urban War
|Hayadh
|Crown Princess
|Pisanello
|Zihaam