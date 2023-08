A Beverley NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Beverley NAP - 15:00 - Back Brandaisy

No. 3 (5) Brandaisy SBK 15/8 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

This isn't a strong nursery and Brandaisy left her previous form behind when runner-up on her handicap debut at Haydock 11 days ago.

She was easy enough to back in the market, and was still displaying signs of greenness, but she was well suited by the move up to seven furlongs, staying on to finish never nearer than at the finish behind an extremely well-backed, progressive rival.

Brandaisy is now 2 lb lower in the weights, doesn't face a rival of that calibre and remains a horse to be positive about at this sort of level.

Beverley Next Best - 16:00 - Back Cold Henry

No. 2 (2) Cold Henry SBK 7/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Sara Ender

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 62

Cold Henry was a dual winner over a similar trip to this at Catterick last season, both under this rider, and he has been very consistent so far this year.

He was a short-priced favourite back at Catterick last month but wasn't seen to best effect, done no favours by getting caught behind the weakening outsider in the back straight, while the emphasis was more on speed than probably ideal.

However, he is clearly still on a competitive mark, and seems sure to launch another bold bid from the same mark.

Beverley Each Way - 15:30 - Back King of Tonga

No. 4 (7) King Of Tonga (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Zak Wheatley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

King of Tonga was a four-time winner last season and he has left the impression he is close to getting his head back in front of late, finding just one rival too strong on his last two starts.

He was unable to get past one who bounced back to form and was seem to maximum effect from the front at Pontefract last week, but he remains 5 lb below his last winning mark, so seems sure to be in the mix once more.