NAP

Bombay Bazaar - 14:25 Beverley

Bombay Bazaar shaped with lots of promise when finishing third on his debut at Thirsk last month, keeping on well under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post only four lengths behind the winner (who had the benefit of previous experience).

That form sets a good standard in this line-up and Richard Fahey's colt seems sure to improve with the run under his belt.

A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition, but Bombay Bazaar is fancied to put his experience to good use to open his account at the second time of asking.

No. 1 (8) Bombay Bazaar SBK 5/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Jack Garritty

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Montelusa - 15:00 Beverley

Montelusa has been below his best in two starts this year, but today's conditions should play more to his strengths.

His stamina appeared to be stretched over six furlongs on heavy ground at Nottingham last time, so the return to the minimum trip here on better ground looks a positive move.

This also represents a signifciant drop in grade as he makes his first start in a seller and the pick of his two-year-old form identifies him as very much the one to beat on these terms.

No. 3 (7) Montelusa SBK 1/1 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

King of Tonga - 15:35 Beverley

King of Tonga took a step back in the right direction when finishing fourth at Wetherby a couple of weeks ago, faring best of those held up.

He was beaten three and a half lengths at the line and arguably deserved extra credit having been hampered in the final furlong as well.

Crucially, King of Tonga is now 1 lb lower in the weights than when gaining his most recent success at Chester in August, so another bold bid seems assured if building on the promise of last time.