Betfair Hurdle

15:35 Newbury, Saturday

1. Glory And Fortune (Tom Lacey/Stan Sheppard)

Much improved hurdler last season, including winning this race, but has been let down by his jumping when resuming his chase career this winter. He has been given a bit of a chance by the handicapper in this sphere (now 5 lb lower than when beaten under three lengths in Welsh Champion Hurdle on reappearance) and not ruled out.

2. Icare Allen (Willie Mullins/Jonjo O'Neill Jr)

Useful juvenile last term and made an encouraging return to action when third of 17 in 2m Fairyhouse handicap at the beginning of December. Has to enter the reckoning for his top Irish stable.

3. Highway One O Two (Chris Gordon/Gavin Sheehan)

Suited by the drop back to 2m and better than ever when taking a 19-runner Ascot handicap in October. Faced a stiff task and ran respectably for third behind Constitution Hill in Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day and looks feasibly treated back in a handicap.

4. Hacker des Places (Paul Nicholls/Angus Cheleda (5))

Has had a very good spell under this rider in the last 12 months, building on his Ascot reappearance second when holding on gamely at Cheltenham two weeks ago. A 5 lb penalty demands more but this likeable type seems sure to give it his usual good shot.

5. Tritonic (Alan King/Adrian Heskin)

Well-served by strongly-run race when landing valuable Betfair Exchange handicap at Ascot (2m) last winter. As good as ever on the Flat in 2022 (won at Goodwood in October) but well held in Relkeel at Cheltenham on hurdle return, although he faced stiff task in that Grade 3. Cheekpieces added.

6. No Ordinary Joe (Nicky Henderson/James Bowen)

Promising type who was placed in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last season and took his form up another notch when making a successful reappearance at Kempton (2m, soft) over Christmas. Raised 5 lb for that but there could easily be more to come from this seven-year-old after only six hurdle starts.

7. Faivoir (Dan Skelton/Bridget Andrews)

Talented over hurdles and fences and shaped quite well when fourth of 14 to No Ordinary Joe in 2m Kempton handicap on his reappearance over Christmas, keeping on from too far back. Top stable has a strong record in the leading 2m handicap hurdles. Cheekpieces refitted and one to consider.

8. Aucunrisque (Chris Gordon/Nick Schofield)

Won a Grade 2 as a novice last season and has taken well to fences this time round, finishing second in 2m Kempton Grade 2 when last seen over Christmas. Not discounted back over the smaller obstacles.

9. Filey Bay (Emmet Mullins/Donagh Meyler)

Had plenty in hand when winning 2m handicaps at Doncaster and Wincanton handicaps at the start of the winter on his first two outings for the Emmet Mullins yard. Seemingly saved for this since and obvious contender for his much-feared stable and no surprise to see him well supported.

10. Onemorefortheroad (Neil King/Jack Quinlan)

A bit disappointing in two comeback outings in the autumn but given a bit of a chance by the handicapper as a result (now 3 lb lower than when second to Tritonic in last season's Betfair Exchange at Ascot) and could play a prominent role if bouncing back to form after a break.

11. Teddy Blue (Gary Moore/Caolin Quinn (5))

Free-goer who finally came good when landing short odds in 2m Lingfield maiden 11 days ago. Not obviously well-treated under a 5 lb penalty but it's possible this big-field scenario could play to his strengths.

12. Monviel (Philip Hobbs/Tom O'Brien)

Dual winner in his novice season and took another step forward when dominating a 2m Ascot handicap on his reappearance in November. Will find it harder to boss this field but he's one who should have more to offer.

13. Rubaud (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Useful performer on the Flat in France and it hasn't taken long for him to reach a similar level over timber, winning maiden/novice events at Taunton before improving again when chasing home the promising Rare Edition at Kempton over Christmas. Unexposed now handicapping for top stable.

14. Restitution (Alan King/Alexander Thorne (5))

Well suited by the emphasis on speed when showing much improved form to land a third handicap hurdle success of his career at Doncaster over Christmas, quickening clear to score by 12 lengths. Hit with an 11 lb rise but he is relatively unexposed around 2m.

15. Yorksea (Gary Moore/Niall Houlihan)

Fair Flat winner in France who built on his course and distance reappearance fourth in November when winning at Fontwell on Boxing Day, taking his hurdle record to two from five. This is much more competitive but this low-mileage sort is likely capable of even better.

16. Glorious Zoff (Fergal O'Brien/Connor Brace)

Fairly useful hurdler for Gordon Elliott in 2021 but not seen again until never involved on the all-weather at Kempton for this yard last month. Feasibly treated on his best form returned to hurdles but a leap of faith is required.

17. Deere Mark (Sam Thomas/Charlie Deutsch)

Going the right way over hurdles, qualifying for this race in the nick of time when making a successful start to his handicap career at Kempton four weeks ago. Plenty to like about that performance and there is definitely more to come from him.

18. Master Chewy (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davis)

Scopey sort who has made a promising start over hurdles, bumping into good prospects when runner-up in novice company at Cheltenham and Plumpton on last two outings. Very interesting at the foot of the weights for a yard with a good record in this race.