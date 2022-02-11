Betfair Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Betfair Hurdle

15:35 Newbury, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Soaring Glory (Jonjo O'Neill/Jonjo O'Neill Jr)

Impressive winner of this last year and took his form up another notch with Ascot listed handicap success on return. Not seen to best effect in small fields since. Respected despite top weight.

2. Tritonic (Alan King/Adrian Heskin)

Seemed well suited by a test of stamina at 2m when landing Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot in December. Not seen to best effect in Christmas Hurdle at Kempton since.

3. Glory And Fortune (Tom Lacey/Stan Sheppard)

Improver this term, scoring at Plumpton before taking the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las. Had a couple of today's rivals behind when very good second in Christmas Hurdle at Kempton latest.

4. First Street (Nicky Henderson/James Bowen)

Well-regarded 5-y-o who made it 3-4 over hurdles when comfortably disposing of 9 rivals in 2m Kempton handicap last month. Surely has more to offer but de Boinville seemingly prefers Broomfield Burg.

5. I Like To Move It (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Useful dual bumper winner and similar standard when landing first 3 starts over hurdles. Not seen to best effect in a steadily-run Ascot Grade 2 latest. Yard seeking a fourth win in this since 2014.

6. Knappers Hill (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Unbeaten in bumpers, including a Grade 2, and stretched unbeaten record to 5 with novice hurdle wins in autumn. Met with defeat but actually achieved better form when third in Grade 2 latest. Unexposed.

7. Boothill (Harry Fry/Sean Bowen)

Won bumper/novice hurdle in 2020 and shaped with plenty of promise when third in 2m Ascot handicap on return. Only fourth in chase since but retains potential back hurdling. Tongue tie added.

8. Broomfield Burg (Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville)

Looked a good prospect when winning bumper and progressive over hurdles, strong-travelling second in Cheltenham handicap before gaining a second win in novice company at Kempton on Boxing Day. Player.

9. Jetoile (Ryan Potter/Lorcan Williams)

Placed just once in 4 points but he's quickly developed into a useful novice hurdler, making all at Chepstow and Leicester (both 2½m) this winter. Second in Grade 1 Tolworth latest. Mark workable.

10. Fifty Ball (Gary Moore/Joshua Moore)

Most progressive 2m hurdler last season, including chasing home Soaring Glory in this (same mark). Hasn't gone on since chase debut third but interesting back over timber for his in-form yard.

11. JPR One (Colin Tizzard/Brendan Powell)

Winner of novice hurdles at Exeter and Taunton this winter and even better form when narrowly denied at Cheltenham in between. Lacks experience for a race like this but there's likely more to come.

12. Howdyalikemenow (Evan Williams/Adam Wedge)

Much improved for this yard, winning 3 times, including 2m Ffos Las handicap (heavy) last month. Found out in Grade 2 company at Warwick since and will need further improvement to overcome his mark.

13. Royaume Uni (Gary Moore/Jamie Moore)

Ready winner of 2m Plumpton handicap in October and at least matched that form when third of 12 at Cheltenham (17f) in December. No more than a respectable third at Kempton latest, though.

14. Lord Baddesley (Chris Gordon/Nick Schofield)

Winner of 2 of 4 starts as a novice hurdler last term. Didn't take to fences first 2 runs this season. Better signs back hurdling when third at Kempton over Christmas but pulled up back there since.