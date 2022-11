Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle

14:25 Haydock, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Run For Oscar (Charles Byrnes/ Daniel King (5))

Has done very well on the Flat this year, winning over two miles here before readily landing the Cesaerwitch at Newmarket in October. That marks him down as one who could have more to come over hurdles this term, too. Major player.

No. 1 Run For Oscar (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Charles Byrnes, Ireland

Jockey: Daniel King

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 147

2. Wholestone (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ Daryl Jacob)

Smart hurdler/chaser who won the Grade 2 Rendlesham over this C&D last winter. Pulled up on his final two outings last term but bounced back to form when second to Good Risk At All in a Carlisle handicap hurdle on his reappearance. Needs to show he can string good runs together now.

3. Botox Has (Gary Moore/ Caoilin Quinn (7))

Showed improved form to win the Grade 2 National Spirit at Fontwell on his final start last season and he made a solid return to action when second of 15 in a three-mile Cheltenham handicap last month. Likely to go well.

4. Imperial Aura (Kim Bailey/ David Bass)

High-class chaser at his best but he's lost his way badly since winning an Ascot Grade 2 on this day two years ago. Needs a return to hurdling to spark a major revival on his reappearance.

5. Gentleman At Arms (Stuart Edmunds/ Ciaran Gethings)

Fairly useful stayer on the Flat who has taken well to hurdling, notably finishing second in a three-mile Grade 1 novice at Aintree in April. Unsuited by the drop back to two and a half miles when midfield on his Aintree reappearance and could fare better back at three miles.

6. Good Risk At All (Sam Thomas/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Talented sort who resumed his progress over hurdles when winning a Carlisle handicap over two and a half miles on his reappearance three weeks ago, merely kept up to his work to see off the reopposing Wholestone by four and three-quarter lengths. Tongue strap worn on that occasion is retained and there could be more to come.

No. 6 Good Risk At All (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 143

7. Wakool (Nick Alexander/ Conor O'Farrell)

Has made really good strides since stepping up to three miles and made it five wins in his last eight starts when easing clear of his market rival on the run-in on his reappearance at Ayr three weeks ago. Raised another 9 lb but it's dangerous to rule out further progress.

8. Might I (Harry Fry/ Sean Bowen)

Impressive when making a successful hurdles debut at Newton Abbot and showed better form in defeat in good company subsequently, including when second in a Grade 1 over two and a half miles at Aintree on his final start last season. Unexposed now moving up to three miles for his handicap debut/reappearance.

9. Brinkley (David Pipe/ Tom Scudamore)

Won two handicap hurdles in the mud in 2020/21 season. Also won a novice chase last winter and ended a light campaign with a third over hurdles at Chepstow in February. His yard is in form and has won this race a few times, so he is on the shortlist.

No. 9 Brinkley (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 138

10. Complete Unknown (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Irish bumper winner who developed into a useful hurdler last season, notably winning the competitive EBF Final over two and a half miles at Sandown in March. Proved himself at three miles when second in a listed novice hurdle at Perth on his final start and returns to action with the stable in flying form.

11. Trondador (Gordon Elliott/ Brian Hughes)

Won a Grade 3 handicap hurdle over two and a half miles at the 2021 Aintree Grand National meeting but his subsequent performances over hurdles have been a little disappointing. Was successful on the Flat in Ireland this summer but well beaten at the Curragh last month and, while he represents a much respected yard, others are more obvious.

12. Peking Rose (NON-RUNNER)

13. Get A Tonic (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Won three times during a productive first season over hurdles which culminated with a three-mile handicap success at the Ayr Scottish Grand National meeting in April. No surprise were she to step forward again this term.

14. Ailie Rose (Stuart Crawford/ Ben Bromley (7))

Dual novice hurdle winner at Ayr last season. Made a sound return to action when third to Good Risk At All (Wholestone second) in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap at Carlisle last month but it's not a performance which suggests she can win a competitive race like this from her mark.