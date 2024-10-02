Betfair Chelmsford Super Series: Katie Midwinter has three tips from 17/2 to 11/1 on Thursday

Betfair are back with our third sponsorship day of Chelmsford

Katie Midwinter has three selections from the Essex track

Idyllic can hit the frame in the penultimate contest

Lord Rapscallion can cause an upset at a big price

Every week from Thursday 19 September up to Thursday 14 November Betfair will be sponsoring Chelmford's Thursday evening cards. One of Betting.Betfair's horse racing tipsters will be putting up selections for each meeting and we are looking to see whether you can take them on.

George Scott-trained The Feminine Urge can bounce back from a disappointing effort at Carlisle in which the ground was perhaps too soft for her liking. She had previously broken her maiden with success at Catterick, narrowly prevailing in a performance that should be upgraded given she was short of room at a crucial stage in the straight.

Although the form of her victory hasn't been significantly franked, there could be more to come from this filly from a mark of 70. A 55,000gns purchase as a yearling, things hadn't gone her way during three outings in maiden and novice company, but she has found more luck down the handicap route and she can resume her progress here.

In her second start at Sandown she was an eye-catcher when finishing seventh, beaten only two-and-a-half-lengths, at odds of 50/151.00. She travelled well into the race but couldn't find a clear run in time to have an impact on the major prizes, shaping with promise but short of luck on that occasion.

This is her first run on the all-weather but there is enough evidence in her pedigree to suggest she could enjoy conditions on track. Her sire Mehmas has a good record with his progeny on the surface and her dam's half-brother King Zain won twice and placed second in four runs on the all-weather.

Not one to give up on just yet, the grey filly makes plenty of appeal for a yard who have saddled three winners at the track from nine runners this season, with four of their beaten representatives finishing among the first four.

Recommended Bet Back The Feminine Urge E/W in the 18:00 Chelmsford SBK 11/1

Course-and-distance winner Lord Rapscallion has form figures of 112 at the track, with his most recent victory here coming from a mark 11lb higher than his current rating of 69.

The experienced eight-year-old is seeking his ninth career win on his 77th start and, although he hasn't been at his best in recent runs when slowly away, he proved he still retains ability when a good third at odds of 14/115.00 at Newmarket in July. He's 5lbs lower than that effort here, and the return to familiar surroundings where he has enjoyed success in the past puts him in with an excellent chance of making the frame at the least.

Trainer Stuart Williams has a decent strike-rate at the track this year, which is another positive, and veteran Lord Rapscallion could be able to spring a surprise under the lights this Thursday evening.

Recommended Bet Back Lord Rapscallion E/W in the 19:00 Chelmsford SBK 17/2

Course-and-distance winner Idyllic is an interesting runner for Charlie Fellowes as she attempts to bounce back from a modest effort at Windsor.

The Bated Breath filly was wide throughout on that occasion, and was unable to comfortably maintain a promising position. She had shaped much better at this track in her prior appearance, however, and from a 3lb higher mark she can resume her good run of form at the scene of her sole career success.

This season she had raced exclusively on the all-weather prior to her most recent outing, finishing among the first three in each of her runs in handicap company. She has shown consistency in similar contests at a lower level, but appeared ready for a step up in class, and this should suit her well at the bottom of the weights.