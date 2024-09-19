Betfair Chelmsford Super Series: Katie Midwinter has two tips from 11/2 to 15/2 on Thursday

Katie Midwinter has two selections from Chelmsford on Thursday

Michael Attwater-trained Thisismydream has been running consistently well this term from a similar mark, and can make the frame under Paddy Bradley. He has run well at the track in the past, including when finishing second in successive runs over 6f here last year from a higher mark, and can do so again on his return to Chelmsford.

The five-year-old, equipped with the usual visor, is a reliable type, who rarely disappoints. He isn't usually beaten far in his defeats, and can be relied upon to put in a solid effort.

A son of Camacho, Thisismydream finished third to the useful Catch Cunningham, a winner since, in a higher class Newmarket handicap in July when sent off at odds of 12/113.00, before recording his most recent success under 5lb claimer Kaiya Fraser at Bath.

Proven over 5f, having won over the trip at Wolverhampton in March, he holds strong claims and could prove worth siding with in this handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Thismydream in the 16:55 Chelmsford SBK 11/2

Top-weight Overnight Oats is now 16lbs below his last winning mark with 3lb claimer Sean D Bowen in the saddle and, although he hasn't been seen to best effect this year, he has switched yards twice and has been tried with varied headgear in an attempt to reignite the spark.

Re-equipped with a hood here, which had been absent in his four previous runs, he performed well with the addition of it last season and it could perhaps have the desired effect again on this occasion.

A recent acquisition for James Owen, Overnight Oats was sent off as 5/23.50 favourite in his first start for the yard when failing to make an impression, but showed some promise to finish closer on his recent outing at Wolverhampton. Dropped 3lbs for that run, and on the lowest mark of his career so far, he could be ready to strike again.

Whilst he may have taken a backward step in his career, it's hard to envisage he has lost all of his ability and if he can return to somewhere near his form from twelve months ago, he is one to consider in this race.