Betfair Chelmsford Super Series: Katie Midwinter has two selections on Thursday including 6/1 pick

Betfair are back with a fifth sponsorship day at Chelmsford

Katie Midwinter has two selections from the Essex track

James Owen runner makes each-way appeal

It could prove worth siding with Apprentice Championship seeking Sean D Bowen

Every week from Thursday 19 September up to Thursday 14 November Betfair will be sponsoring Chelmford's Thursday evening cards. One of Betting. Betfair's horse racing tipsters will be putting up selections for each meeting and we are looking to see whether you can take them on.

With the Apprentice Championship hotting up, it could be a good time to side with jockey Sean D Bowen and he has a few good chances on Chelmsford's card this Thursday. James Owen-trained High Court Judge is one of his rides that makes plenty of appeal, considering he is a course-and-distance who is now 20lbs below his last winning mark, with 3lb taken off here.

At the weights he looks to hold strong claims, and has run well from a higher mark this season including when narrowly beaten at Wolverhampton in June from a rating of 53.

The four-year-old gelding could be ready to strike on debut for his new yard, having switched from David Dennis' recently, and the stable's recent form is a positive. The yard recorded a 24 percent strike-rate on the Flat last month, and have hit the ground running with their jumpers this month, currently performing at a 33 percent success rate in that code.

The jockey has a good record aboard the yard's runners this year, too, and High Court Judge is one to consider each-way.

Recommended Bet Back High Court Judge E/W in 17:45 Chelmsford SBK 6/1

Another horse that could be ready to win is Ben Brookhouse-trained Profitman. The Profitable gelding was narrowly beaten over course-and-distance recently, and has gone up only 1lb, indicating he remains on a workable mark from 55.

A course-and-distance winner, he has proven form at the track which is a positive, and he's a generally consistent type who has performed well from a higher rating in the past. Sean D Bowen is one from three on the yard's runners, and could make it a 50 percent success rate for them in this contest.

On the back of a good effort here in which he was unfortunate not to claim a third career success, Profitman is the standout contender at odds of 5/42.25.