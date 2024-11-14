Betfair Chelmsford Super Series: Katie Midwinter has two selections on Thursday at 8/1 & 9/2

Betfair sponsor the card at Chelmsford on Thursday evening

Katie Midwinter has two selections from the Essex track

Course specialist can return to form in race he won twelve months ago

Luckless River Alwen could be ready to strike from a favourable draw

Every week from Thursday 19 September up to Thursday 14 November Betfair will be sponsoring Chelmford's Thursday evening cards. One of Betting. Betfair's horse racing tipsters will be putting up selections for each meeting and we are looking to see whether you can take them on.

David O'Meara-trained Riot is 2lbs lower than his last winning mark at Doncaster in June, having won a competitive handicap at York earlier in the season from a mark of 79 at odds of 16/117.00, showing he retains plenty of ability and is capable of springing a surprise in outrunning his odds, too.

The son of Kingman won this race from a 2lb lower mark last year before recording successive victories here the following month, and, with form figures of 31532113440, he holds strong each-way claims from a workable mark.

A likeable type, he has been competing in tough handicaps throughout the summer, often struggling to find openings and luck when attempting to come from the rear of the field. He needs a strong pace over 7f to be seen to best effect and, with the likes of Chola Empire, G'Daay, Revolutionise, Tyke, Airshow and Gaiety Musical, all often adopting positive tactics, there should be a quick-enough tempo early on, which should allow Riot to come into his own in the straight.

He has beaten a number of his rivals previously, and is on a handy mark from which he can win. The set-up of the race should suit, and he makes the most appeal as he attempts to record a fourth career success at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Riot E/W in 18:00 Chelmsford SBK 8/1

Six-year-old gelding River Alwen has been running well of late, including twice at the track, in competitive handicaps. He has finished fifth in each of his previous three starts at odds of 14/115.00, 25/126.00 and 4/15.00 respectively, but things haven't gone his way in any of the runs having struggled for room from the rear or being forced wide to make his challenge.

Things haven't fallen right for the Craig Benton representative but he has shown he is capable of being competitive from a similar mark, and now from a low mark of 49, he could be ready to strike. The extra couple of furlongs here should suit as he has been finishing off his races well, but unable to get on terms in time over a mile.

His last run over the distance was on his penultimate start, in which he was wide throughout, especially when mounting a challenge late on, which left him with no chance of landing the major honours.

He has drawn high in each of his previous three starts, too, which hasn't helped his claims, but stall seven is more favourable here and should allow him to settle in a better position from which he can save ground and energy in the early stages, leaving plenty left for a finishing kick in the closing stages.

With some luck in-running, he could be good enough to record a fourth career success at odds of 9/25.50.