Betfair Chelmsford Super Series: Katie Midwinter has two selections on Thursday

Betfair are back with a fourth sponsorship day at Chelmsford

Katie Midwinter has two selections from the Essex track

Tate and Callan to combine in the opener with Dubai Magic

Familiar colours to claim the major honours in the penultimate race

Unfortunate not to break her maiden when narrowly beaten in a recent Wolverhampton start, Dubai Magic is up 2lbs for her runner-up effort as she makes her second handicap start.

She had been quite keen in her maiden and novice efforts at both Windsor and Ripon before making her handicap debut, showing plenty of improvement for the switch to handicapping from an opening mark of 60. From a mark of 62 here, she has the potential to record a first career success at the fifth attempt.

The James Tate-trained filly appears capable of being competitive once again and there is some all-weather form in her family and her sire Showcasing is performing at 34 percent with his winners-to-runners ratio on the surface, suggesting she should be suited by the conditions on her first outing on the Polytrack.

Under Neil Callan, she makes plenty of appeal at odds of 13/82.63.

Three-year-old Churchill filly Wadacre Tivoli is an interesting contender in the penultimate race on the card for Charlie Johnston. The unexposed grey drops in trip down to a mile having been running over slightly further, and she could be on a workable mark from 64. She has shown a useful level of form in a few of her outings to date, including when third to Sea Regal, a previous third to 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka, on debut at Ripon.

On handicap debut at Yarmouth, she was unable to sustain her effort from the front under Billy Loughnane, eventually finishing in third, before being beaten only two-lengths on her subsequent appearance at Hamilton. At the same level here, from a 1lb lower mark, she could be good enough to make the frame again, and could be capable of showing some further progression on only her third handicap start.

Charlie Johnston has a 22 percent strike-rate at the track this year, with one winner and a second from three juvenile runners. Her owners Wadacre Stud boast a 42 percent win-rate at the track, with a number of placed finishers too, mostly thanks to Chelmsford specialist Wadacre Gomez.