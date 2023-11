Timeform's Betfair Chase runner-by-runner guide

Betfair Chase

15:00 Haydock, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Bravemansgame (Paul Nicholls/ Daryl Jacob)

No. 1 Bravemansgame (Fr) SBK 4/6 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 172

Top-class chaser who won the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and the King George VI Chase at Kempton last season, and was also an excellent second in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He was unable to land the odds in this year's renewal of the Charlie Hall on his return three weeks ago but it was still a decent effort and he is the one to beat on the pick of his form.

2. Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

No. 2 Corach Rambler (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 159

Notched a second successive win in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March before producing a fine performance to land the Grand National at Aintree the following month. Looked very much in need of the run at Kelso on his reappearance and better is expected now, though he does need to step forward again.

3. Protektorat (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

No. 3 Protektorat (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 166

Recorded a second Grade 1 success of his career in this race on his return last season. Wasn't quite at that level in the Cotswold and Cheltenham Gold Cup on both starts since, but a big run is expected now as he bids to defend his crown.

4. Royale Pagaille (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

No. 4 Royale Pagaille (Fr) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 160

Very smart chaser whose two best performances came when winning the Peter Marsh here. Was a creditable 14-length second to Bravemansgame in the King George on his reappearance last season before finishing a respectable sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Was let down by his jumping in the Irish National on his final start, though, and might ideally want the going to be more testing.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

BRAVEMANSGAME proved himself to be a top-class chaser when winning the King George VI at Kempton last season and should prove hard to beat after a decent reappearance in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby 3 weeks ago. Last year's winner Protektorat is the obvious threat.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Bravemansgame

2. Protektorat

3. Corach Rambler