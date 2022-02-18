Betfair Ascot Chase: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Betfair Ascot Chase

15:38 Ascot, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Dashel Drasher (Jeremy Scott/Rex Dingle)

Landed this contest 12 months ago (third C&D win) and he comes here on back of short-head second to Two For Gold in a valuable event at Lingfield (22f) 27 days ago. Tough sort who can't be discounted in follow-up bid.

2. Fakir d'Oudairies (Joseph O'Brien/Mark Walsh)

Top-class Irish chaser who scored impressively at Clonmel in November. Good second to Allaho in Grade 2 at Thurles last time given he made a bad error at the first. Goes well in the mud. Big player.

3. Fanion d'Estruval (Venetia Williams/Charlie Deutsch)

Arrives on the up, running out a taking winner at Newbury before excellent second in handicap over C&D last month. Back up in grade but not to be underestimated with yard in flying form.

4. Lostintranslation (Colin Tizzard/Brendan Powell)

Back on track after wind surgery when winning a Grade 2 over C&D in November. Well-held fifth in King George VI Chase at Kempton only run since, though, so he has a bit to prove once more.

5. Mister Fisher (Nicky Henderson/James Bowen)

High-class chaser who regained winning ways in the Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton (20.5f) by one and three quarter lengths from Eldorado Allen. That form has been boosted since and will be firmly in the picture if his jumping holds up.

6. Saint Calvados (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

High-class chaser who returned from wind surgery (also tongue tied first time) with good third in King George VI Chase at Kempton on his first run for Paul Nicholls. Made a big move into contention that day and needs considering back at this intermediate trip.

7. Two For Gold (Kim Bailey/David Bass)

Tough and reliable chaser who made it two from two this term when edging out Dashel Drasher in Lingfield conditions event last month. Meets that rival on 6 lb worse terms here though, so more is required.

8. Waiting Patiently (Christian Williams/Jack Tudor)

Top-class chaser in 2018 (took this race), but winless since and he was pulled up on his stable debut in Betfair Chase at Haydock in November. Has serious questions to answer at present.