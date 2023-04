bet365 Gold Cup

14:15 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Frodon (Paul Nicholls/ Bryony Frost)

Grand servant who defied top weight in the Badger Beer at Wincanton on return. Has gone with his customary enthusiasm since, twice third at Kempton in the King George and 3m handicap last time. Can't be ruled out.

2. The Goffer (Gordon Elliott/ Sean Bowen)

Much improved switched to fences this term, winning valuable event at Leopardstown in February and excellent fourth in the Ultima at Cheltenham. Pulled up in Irish National at Fairyhouse last time but shaped as if still in good form so needs considering under these less testing conditions.

3. Annsam (Evan Williams/ Adam Wedge)

Likeable chaser who scored over 3m at Kempton in January and at Ludlow 26 days ago when not ridden so aggressively as usual. Good jumper. Should prove effective over this longer trip. Considered.

4. Tea Clipper (Tom Lacey/ Stan Sheppard)

Made a winning start over fences at Chepstow last season and has posted generally good efforts in defeat since, sixth of 23 in Ultima at Cheltenham last time. Weighted to go well off a 2 lb lower mark.

No. 4 Tea Clipper (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 145

5. Certainly Red (Lydia Richards/ Caoilin Quinn (5))

Reliable sort who completed a hat-trick over fences at Wincanton in February. Below par after two months off back over hurdles at Ascot subsequently but can take a step forward now returned to this sphere.

6. Kitty's Light (Christian Williams/ Jack Tudor)

Really tough stayer who bids for a hat-trick after following up his Eider success with Scottish Grand National triumph last week when refitted with cheekpieces. Can race off the same mark as at Ayr (also third off a 5 lb higher mark in this 12 months ago) so he merits serious consideration.

No. 6 Kitty's Light SBK 7/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 140

7. Annual Invictus (Chris Gordon/ Freddie Gordon (7))

Unreliable sort overall but he's won twice over hurdles at Cheltenham and Newbury this term. Below-form eighth of 23 in Kim Muir at Cheltenham last time tough and others are more persuasive.

8. Revels Hill (Harry Fry/ Kevin Brogan)

Ended last term with 3m4f Taunton win and has taken his form up another level this season, clear second in 3m6f Exeter handicap 34 days ago. Remains relatively unexposed at long distances and he's a player.

No. 8 Revels Hill (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 138

9. Enrilo (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Smart winner over fences in 2020/21 (first past the post in this event) but he was completing for the first time this season when below-par sixth in 3m Kempton handicap in February. Others make more appeal.

10. Moroder (Seamus Mullins/ Michael Nolan)

Four-time winner last season who resumed his progress when landing 3m2f Doncaster handicap in March. Proven over long distances so he's no forlorn hope despite taking a 5 lb rise.

11. Organdi (Richard Phillips/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Back to winning ways in 3m1f Warwick handicap in September but off the track since being pulled up at Cheltenham following month. Needs to hit the ground running on comeback.

12. Coolvalla (Chris Gordon/ Rex Dingle)

Likeable novice chaser who has improved markedly this term, completing a four-timer at Fontwell in January then gamely adding 3m6f Exeter handicap in March (by a length from Revels Hill). Not taken lightly despite having a career-high mark to overcome.

No. 12 Coolvalla (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 135

13. Broken Halo (Paul Nicholls/ Tom Buckley (3))

Useful chaser who comes here on a hat-trick after back-to-back 3m wins in miliary races here. This is much tougher but he still commands respect.

14. Musical Slave (Philip Hobbs & Johnson White/ Aidan Coleman)

Landed veterans' chase at Exeter in February but pulled up in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham following month. Runner-up in this event 12 months ago though so he can't be totally discounted.

15. Mucho Mas (Ben Pauling/ Kielan Woods)

Progressive novice chaser who bids for a hat-trick after wins around 3m at Lingfield in December and here in March. This longer trip promises to suit so he shouldn't be underestimated despite being 5 lb out of the handicap.

16. Court Master (Michael Scudamore/ Beau Morgan (7))

Useful winning chaser but tried blinkered when pulled up in Summer Cup at Uttoxeter (26.1f) back in June. Resumes after a wind op now with lots on his plate from 7 lb out of the handicap. Engaged Perth 2.05 Friday.

17. D'jango (David Pipe/ Sean Houlihan)

Recorded his third victory of the season at Lingfield (28.8f) in February and not disgraced when third in Haydock veterans' contest last time. This is a very tough ask though from 24 lb "wrong" in the weights.

18. Red Happy (David Pipe/ David Noonan)

Scored three times earlier this term but has largely disappointed since and only sixth of nine in military race here in March when last seen over fences. It's easy to look elsewhere.